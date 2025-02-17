 A Talking Heads When They Were Called The Artistics Tape Is To Be Released For Record Store Day - Noise11.com
Talking Heads 77

A Talking Heads When They Were Called The Artistics Tape Is To Be Released For Record Store Day

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2025

in News

Before Talking Heads were Talking Heads they were The Artistics. Chris Frantz and David Byrne were the only Talks Heads members from The Artistics days before Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison became the band we all know today.

The earliest Talking Heads song from back n The Artistics days was ‘Psycho Killer’ which went on to become a Talking Heads song on the debut album ‘Talking Heads ‘77’.

Here is the original version by The Artistics, to be released soon for Record Store Day:

“Psycho Killer” was written in 1974 and performed by David Byrne & Chris Frantz in their first band together, The Artistics, at Rhode Island School of Design. A year later in 1975, they formed Talking Heads with Tina Weymouth, and Psycho Killer followed them through to their debut album in 1977. The Artistics are: David Byrne – guitar, vocals Chris Frantz – drums David Anderson – bass For further details about this recording, which Chris Frantz has confirmed will appear on a compilation of demos for Record Store Day in November: bostonglobe.com/2025/02/14/metro/risd-early-demo-tape-talking-heads-psycho-killer/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett at St Kilda Festival 2025 photo by Serge Thomman
Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos Perform Free Afternoon Show At St Kilda Festival

Peter Garrett brought his other band The Alter Egos to Melbourne over the weekend for a free performance on the beach for the St Kilda Festival.

7 minutes ago
Don Felder
Eagles Legend Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder suffered a medical emergency during his performance on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruise in Miami on 13 February 2025.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Plays Third Bowery Show In NYC

Paul McCartney has performed a third intimate show at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City.

2 days ago
Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016. (photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11.com)
Air Supply Set 50th Anniversary Australian Tour Dates

Air Supply will mark their 50th anniversary with dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in September.

3 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Completes 46th Album and Preps April Release

Neil Young has completed what is at least his 46th album (because that isn’t counting the albums with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, live albums, compilations, archive series records or box sets). (Spoiler alert: there are over 100).

4 days ago
George Thorogood and The Destroyers photo by Ros O'Gorman
George Thorogood To Play Red Hot Summer Sideshows

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will play two stand alone sideshows during the Red Hot Summer Australian dates.

4 days ago
David Johansen, New York Dolls - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
New York Dolls’ David Johansen Is Being Treated for Stage 4 Brain Cancer

New York Dolls’ singer David Johansen has revealed he is suffering from Stage 4 brain cancer.

5 days ago