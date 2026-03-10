ABBA Voyage Updates Setlist As London Residency Continues To Evolve - Noise11.com

ABBA’s revolutionary ABBA Voyage concert experience in London has refreshed its setlist, adding four classic songs while rotating two of the group’s biggest hits in the show.

by Paul Cashmere

Three years after the launch of ABBA Voyage in London, the ambitious digital concert experience from ABBA has undergone a setlist update, refreshing the show while keeping the group’s legendary catalogue firmly at its core.

The production, staged at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, has become one of the most successful and technologically ambitious concert residencies ever staged. Since opening in May 2022, the show has drawn audiences from around the world eager to see digital recreations of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad performing together again.

The latest update introduces several beloved songs back into the performance. The Name Of The Game and Money Money Money have now been added to every show, while two other classics, Super Trouper and Take A Chance On Me, will alternate across performances, giving audiences two slightly different versions of the concert depending on the night.

One song from the original setlist, When All Is Said And Done, has been removed as part of the refresh.

The setlist revision keeps the overall running time and format of the show intact while injecting a new dynamic into the experience. The rotating selections mean that even repeat visitors may encounter a different mix of ABBA favourites.

The ABBA Voyage residency features the band’s digital avatars, known as “ABBAtars”, performing alongside a live ten-piece band. The technology recreates the group as they appeared at the peak of their late-1970s popularity, combining motion capture performances from the band members with computer-generated imagery created by visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic.

During development of the show, the four members of ABBA were filmed in motion capture suits performing the full concert set. More than 160 cameras captured the performances over a five-week period, providing the basis for the digital recreations. The project marked the first major music production for Industrial Light & Magic, a company best known for its work in film visual effects.

The result is a concert that blends real and virtual elements. While the digital band appears mid-stage through a complex projection system using a giant LED display and advanced visual techniques, a live band performs the music in real time. Lighting, choreography and stage design are synchronised to maintain the illusion that the performers are physically present.

The project itself has been widely reported as one of the most expensive music productions ever mounted, with an estimated budget of around $175 million.

For ABBA, the concept offered a way to return to the stage decades after the group had ruled out a traditional reunion. The band effectively ceased activity in 1982 following a string of international hits that included Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Fernando and Waterloo.

Despite constant speculation about a comeback in the decades that followed, the four members repeatedly rejected offers to reunite on stage, even reportedly turning down offers worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Interest in the band only grew with the global success of the ABBA Gold compilation and the stage musical Mamma Mia!, which later became a blockbuster film franchise. The idea of a digital concert using modern technology ultimately provided a creative solution that allowed the group to revisit their music without physically touring.

The launch of ABBA Voyage in 2022 also coincided with the release of the band’s first studio album in 40 years, Voyage, which featured the songs I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down, both now performed in the show.

Since opening, the residency has drawn more than a million ticket buyers and has maintained extremely strong attendance figures, with audiences filling the specially designed arena for performances running several nights a week.

The updated 2026 setlist continues to mix the band’s global hits with a handful of deeper album cuts, reflecting the balance the group originally wanted for the show.

ABBA Voyage Setlist 2026

The Visitors

Hole In Your Soul

SOS

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Chiquitita

Fernando

Super Trouper Or Take A Chance On Me

Mamma Mia

Does Your Mother Know?

Eagle

Lay All Your Love On Me

Summer Night City

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

Voulez-Vous

The Name Of The Game

Don’t Shut Me Down

I Still Have Faith In You

Waterloo

Money Money Money

Thank You For The Music

Dancing Queen

The Winner Takes It All

