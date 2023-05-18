 Abel Tesfaye Has Had 28 Top 40 Singles So Get Used To The Name - Noise11.com
The Weeknd Dawn FM

The Weeknd Dawn FM

Abel Tesfaye Has Had 28 Top 40 Singles So Get Used To The Name

by Paul Cashmere on May 18, 2023

in News

Abel Tesfaye has had 28 Top 40 hits in Australia including a number one hit. Its time to work out who he really is.

Abel Tesfaye is the artist formerly known as The Weeknd who prior to that was the artist formerly known as Abel Tesfaye.

Over the weekend, The Weeknd ditched his Weeknd moniker and has reverted to his birth name.

Weeknd Abel Tesfaye

He was born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye on 16 February, 1990 in Ontario, Canada, the only child of Ethiopian immigrants Makkonen Tesfaye and Samrawit Hailu who separated shortly after he was born.

Tesfye started releasing music under his real name on YouTube in 2009. He then became known as Noise then Kin Kane before settling on The Weeknd.

His first release was ‘House of Balloons’ under the name The Weeknd in 2011. The name The Weeknd came from a time when he dropped out of school and “left one weekend and never came home.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Post Malone
Post Malone Reveals Next Album Details

Post Malone has revealed the details and release date of his fifth album, Austin.

1 day ago
Lizzo (supplied Live Nation)
Lizzo Says Simpsons Cameo “Is A Dream Come True”

Lizzo has landed a cameo on The Simpsons. Lizzo took to Instagram on Sunday to post a clip of her debut on the long-running animated series, in which she played herself.

3 days ago
Jon Batiste at Noise11
Jon Batiste Receives Honorary Doctorate

American singer, songwriter and musician Jon Batiste has earned a doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans.

4 days ago
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton Named Entertainer of the Year by ACM

Chris Stapleton was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Thursday night.

5 days ago
Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke Was Murdered By A 15 Year Old

An 18 year old has confessed to fatally shooting Pop Smoke.The killer was 15 when he shot the rapper.

6 days ago
Lana Del Rey Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste and the Making of ‘Candy Necklace’

Watch the making of the ‘Candy Necklace’ album from Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste.

7 days ago
Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile and the Violators photo by Ros OGorman
Kurt Vile & The Violators Guitarist Rob Laakso Dead at 44

Rob Laakso, guitarist for Kurt Vile & The Violators, has died from cancer at age 44.

May 9, 2023