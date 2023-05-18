Abel Tesfaye Has Had 28 Top 40 Singles So Get Used To The Name - Noise11.com

Abel Tesfaye has had 28 Top 40 hits in Australia including a number one hit. Its time to work out who he really is.

Abel Tesfaye is the artist formerly known as The Weeknd who prior to that was the artist formerly known as Abel Tesfaye.

Over the weekend, The Weeknd ditched his Weeknd moniker and has reverted to his birth name.

He was born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye on 16 February, 1990 in Ontario, Canada, the only child of Ethiopian immigrants Makkonen Tesfaye and Samrawit Hailu who separated shortly after he was born.

Tesfye started releasing music under his real name on YouTube in 2009. He then became known as Noise then Kin Kane before settling on The Weeknd.

His first release was ‘House of Balloons’ under the name The Weeknd in 2011. The name The Weeknd came from a time when he dropped out of school and “left one weekend and never came home.”

