AC/DC Back In Back Awarded 27th Platinum Award - Noise11.com

AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ is officially now the third biggest selling album of all-time in the USA.

Back in 2015, Noise11.com reported ‘Back In Back’ at 6th spot. It has been equal third with Eagles ‘Hotel California’ but this week RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) added a 27th Platinum award making ‘Back In Black’ now the standalone third placegetter behind 1. Eagles ‘Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975’ (38 million) and 2. Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ (34 million).

‘Hotel California’ now shares a standalone 4th place followed by:

5. Led Zeppelin ‘Led Zeppelin IV’

6. The Beatles ‘The Beatles’

7. Billy Joel ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume II’

8. Garth Brooks ‘Double Live’

9. Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’

10. Hootie and the Blowfish ‘Cracked Rear View’

AC/DC were awarded on the following dates:

27x Platinum | August 21, 2024

26x Platinum | July 8, 2024

25x Platinum | December 6, 2019

22x Platinum | December 13, 2007

21x Platinum | May 11, 2005

2x Diamond | June 7, 2004

19x Platinum | January 22, 2001

16x Platinum | December 12, 1997

12x Platinum | January 26, 1996

Diamond | October 23, 1990

9x Platinum | October 4, 1990

5x Platinum | October 30, 1984

Platinum | October 13, 1980

Gold | October 13, 1980

