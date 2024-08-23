 AC/DC Back In Back Awarded 27th Platinum Award - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Back In Back Awarded 27th Platinum Award

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2024

in News

AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ is officially now the third biggest selling album of all-time in the USA.

Back in 2015, Noise11.com reported ‘Back In Back’ at 6th spot. It has been equal third with Eagles ‘Hotel California’ but this week RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) added a 27th Platinum award making ‘Back In Black’ now the standalone third placegetter behind 1. Eagles ‘Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975’ (38 million) and 2. Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ (34 million).

‘Hotel California’ now shares a standalone 4th place followed by:

5. Led Zeppelin ‘Led Zeppelin IV’
6. The Beatles ‘The Beatles’
7. Billy Joel ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume II’
8. Garth Brooks ‘Double Live’
9. Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’
10. Hootie and the Blowfish ‘Cracked Rear View’

AC/DC were awarded on the following dates:

27x Platinum | August 21, 2024
26x Platinum | July 8, 2024
25x Platinum | December 6, 2019
22x Platinum | December 13, 2007
21x Platinum | May 11, 2005
2x Diamond | June 7, 2004
19x Platinum | January 22, 2001
16x Platinum | December 12, 1997
12x Platinum | January 26, 1996
Diamond | October 23, 1990
9x Platinum | October 4, 1990
5x Platinum | October 30, 1984
Platinum | October 13, 1980
Gold | October 13, 1980

