AC/DC Flick of the Switch Turns 40 (Not That Anyone Cares) - Noise11.com

‘Flick of the Switch’, the third AC/DC album to feature Brian Johnston, is 40 years old but even for AC/DC the album has long been forgotten.

‘Flick of the Switch’ was released on 19 August, 1983. It came after the more successful ‘Back In Back’ (1980) and ‘For Those About To Rock’ (1981). In the world of AC/DC it was considered a failure. There were no hit singles in Australia although in the UK ‘Guns for Hire’ and ‘Nervous Shakedown’ reached no 37 and no 35.

‘Flick of the Switch’ was also the last album to feature drummer Phil Rudd who returned to the band 12 years and four albums later for ‘Ballbreaker’. Rudd was fired midway through the sessions but had already completed his drums parts. Phil was replaced by Dio’s drummer Simon Wright who appeared in all the videos for the album.

The album had a high chart position reaching no 3 in Australia no 4 in the UK and no 15 in the USA.

The songs from “Flick of the Switch” were rarely played and soon forgotten. Three tracks, ‘Brain Drain’, ‘Nervous Shakedown” and ‘Deep In the Hole’ have never been played live. AC/DC have no performed anything from the album since 1985.

All songs written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson.

“Rising Power” – (Last played 27 October, 1983, Dallas Texas)

“This House Is on Fire” – (Last played 11 August, 1984, San Sebastian, Spain)

“Flick of the Switch” – (Last played 15 September, 1984, Paris, France)

“Nervous Shakedown” – (Never performed live by AC/DC)

“Landslide” – (only ever performed once 3 November, 1983, Indianapolis)

“Guns for Hire” – (last performed 19 January, 1985 in Rio)

“Deep in the Hole” – (never performed live)

“Bedlam in Belgium” – (last performed 19 December, 1983 in New York)

“Badlands” – (last played 13 November, 1983 in Roanoke, VA)

“Brain Shake” – (Never played live)

