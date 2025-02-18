 AC/DC ‘High Voltage’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
AC/DC High Voltage

AC/DC High Voltage

AC/DC ‘High Voltage’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2025

in News

‘High Voltage’, the debut album for AC/DC, is 50 years old.

The Australia and New Zealand only release, ‘High Voltage’ premiered on 17 February 1975.

The AC/DC line-up at this time featured Bon Scott on vocals, who had replaced Dave Evans who sang on the debut single ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’. The band was mainstays Angus Young (lead guitar) and Malcolm Young (rhythm guitar) with Rob Bailey on bass for six songs and Peter Clark on drums for one.

Angus and Malcolm’s brother George Young was a session bass guitarist for two songs and Tony Currenti played drums on seven of the eight songs.

‘High Voltage’ did not feature the song ‘High Voltage’. That was on the second Aussie album ‘T.N.T.’ released later in the year in 1 December 1975.

The hit song from the album was a cover of the old Big Joe Williams blues song ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’, done AC/DC style. By the time the band appeared on Countdown, the video we all know featured Phil Rudd on drums and Mark Evans on bass.

‘High Voltage’ reached no 14 on the Australian chart.

The next album ‘T.N.T.’ was also an Australian only release. America didn’t get an AC/DC release until their butchered version of the first two albums combined into one and leftovers discarded which was also called ‘High Voltage’.

The American ‘High Voltage’, not to be confused with the first two Australian albums, was released 14 May 1976.

America continued to fuck up AC/DC records. Their version of the third album ‘Dirty Deeds Done Cheap’ had a completely different cover and a tracklisting that looked like someone set their playlist to shuffle.

Even ‘Let There Be Rock’ had a completely different tracklisting and cover to the authentic Australian version.

America fell into line with Australia finally for ‘Powerage’ but then Europe fucked it up and made their own tracklisting up.

‘Highway To Hell’ was the first AC/DC album with a common tracklisting worldwide but the smart arse Americans had to change the cover once again.

Not one of the Bon Scott AC/DC albums was released like its original Australian counterpart. The first AC/DC album with a global tracklisting and common cover was the first Brian Johnson album ‘Back In Black’ in 1980.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett at St Kilda Festival 2025 photo by Serge Thomman
Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos Perform Free Afternoon Show At St Kilda Festival

Peter Garrett brought his other band The Alter Egos to Melbourne over the weekend for a free performance on the beach for the St Kilda Festival.

22 hours ago
Talking Heads 77
A Talking Heads When They Were Called The Artistics Tape Is To Be Released For Record Store Day

Before Talking Heads were Talking Heads they were The Artistics. Chris Frantz and David Byrne were the only Talks Heads members from The Artistics days before Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison became the band we all know today.

1 day ago
Don Felder
Eagles Legend Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder suffered a medical emergency during his performance on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruise in Miami on 13 February 2025.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Plays Third Bowery Show In NYC

Paul McCartney has performed a third intimate show at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City.

3 days ago
Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016. (photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11.com)
Air Supply Set 50th Anniversary Australian Tour Dates

Air Supply will mark their 50th anniversary with dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in September.

4 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Completes 46th Album and Preps April Release

Neil Young has completed what is at least his 46th album (because that isn’t counting the albums with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, live albums, compilations, archive series records or box sets). (Spoiler alert: there are over 100).

5 days ago
George Thorogood and The Destroyers photo by Ros O'Gorman
George Thorogood To Play Red Hot Summer Sideshows

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will play two stand alone sideshows during the Red Hot Summer Australian dates.

5 days ago