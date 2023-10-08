 AC/DC Play First Show Since 2016 For Power Trip 2023 In California - Noise11.com
Angus Young of AC:DC at Power Trip 2023 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson in Indio California

AC/DC Play First Show Since 2016 For Power Trip 2023 In California

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2023

in News

AC/DC have played their first show since 2016 performing in the California desert for Power Trip 2023.

The show premiered former Alice Cooper, Slash and Alanis Morissette drummer Matt Laug with AC/DC.

Two songs, ‘Demon Fire’ and ‘Shot In The Dark’ from the most recent album ‘Power Up’ (2020) were played for the first time.

‘Stiff Up Lip’ was performed for the first time in 20 years. AC/DC last performed it in London on 21 October, 2003.

‘Dog Eat Dog’ was last played in 2016 in Prague but in that time Axl Rose was filling in for Brian Johnson as lead singer. Johnson last performed it with AC/DC in 2009.

The AC/DC Power Trip show was the first AC/DC show since 17 September, 2016 in Washington DC, the last show of the Rock or Bust tour with Axl Rose on vocals when Brian was dumped because of hearing issues.

The Power Trip show is the only AC/DC show of 2023. At this stage no further shows have been announced.

Angus Young of AC/DC at Power Trip 2023 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson

AC/DC setlist 7 October 2023, Indio California

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)
Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)
Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)
Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)
Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)
Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)
Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)
Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)
Givin the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)
You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)
Dog Eat Dog (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)
Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)
Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

