AC/DC To Play First Show In Seven Years - Noise11.com

AC/DC To Play First Show In Seven Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2023

in News

AC/DC’s last show was 20 September 2016 in Philadelphia. There next one is 7 October 2023 in Indio, California. AC/DC will reactive for PowerTrip in the California desert.

PowerTrip is over three nights on 6, 7 and 8 October.

6 October features Guns N’ Roses and iron Maiden.

7 October is AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne.

8 October in Metallica and Tool.

AC/DC’s last album ‘Power Up’ was released in 2020 during the pandemic so they never got to tour it. There previous tour was the Rock or Bust tour with Axl Rose on lead vocals.

AC/DC setlist 20 September, 2016 Philadelphia

Rock or Bust (from Rock or Bust, 2014)
Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)
Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)
Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder (from Rock or Bust, 2014)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation (from Power Age, 1978)
Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)
High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)
Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)
Given the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980)
If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Live Wire (from TNT, 1975)
Sin City (from Power Age, 1978)
You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)
Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)
T.N.T. (from TNT, 1975)
Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Encore:
Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Riff Raff (from Power Age, 1978)
Problem Child (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

