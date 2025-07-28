 AC/DC's Phil Rudd Performs For First Time Since 2018 In Auckland AS Part of Full Metal Orchestra - Noise11.com
Phil Rudd, acdc, ros ogorman music portrait, noise11 Phil Rudd music news noise11.com

Phil Rudd at Noise11, photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC’s Phil Rudd Performs For First Time Since 2018 In Auckland AS Part of Full Metal Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2025

in News

Revered former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has made a rare live appearance with the Full Metal Orchestra show in Auckland, New Zealand last Saturday night (26 July 2025).

Phil performed one of his own songs ‘Head Job’ and three AC/DC including the anthem ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top’ that has not been played by AC/DC live since 1979.

AC/DC’s last performance of the classic was 17 December 1979 in London. Two months later on 19 February 1980, lead singer Bon Scott was found dead in a car from ‘Acute Alcohol Poisoning’. He died on either the late evening on 18 February.

AC/DC have not played ‘It’s a Long Way To The Top’ as a mark of respect to Bon.

Phil Rudd performed:

Thunderstruck (from The Razors Edge, 1990)
Head Job (from Phil Rudd, Head Job, 2014)
Back In Back (from Back In Black, 1980)
It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) (from TNT, 1975)

The full Full Metal Orchestra setwith with Jon Toogood on vocals was:

Pacifier (Shihad song)
Bliss (The Dudes cover)
Victoria (The Exponents cover)
I Got You (Split Enz cover)
Rain (Dragon cover)
Home Again (Shihad song)

Full Metal Orchestra
The Number of the Beast (Iron Maiden cover)
Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover)
Iron Man (Black Sabbath cover)
Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover)
Nothing Else Matters (Metallica cover)
Ace of Spades (Motörhead cover)
Thunderstruck (AC/DC cover)
Head Job (Phil Rudd cover)
Back in Black (AC/DC cover)
Master of Puppets (Metallica cover)
War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover)
Sober (Tool cover)
It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) (AC/DC cover)

AC/DC 2025 Australian dates are:

12 and 16 November, Melbourne, MCG
21 and 25, Sydney, Accor
30 November, Adelaide, Supercars
4 and 8 December, Perth, Optus Stadium
13 and 17 December, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

