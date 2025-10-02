AC/DC and Oasis Murrayfield Concerts Trigger Calls for Firework Ban in Edinburgh - Noise11.com

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, home to some of the biggest rock spectacles of the past year, could see fireworks banned from future concerts after environmental health officers ruled that AC/DC’s explosive return to Scotland breached permitted noise levels.

The City of Edinburgh Council confirmed that it received eight formal complaints following AC/DC’s Power Up tour finale on 21 August and another eight tied to Oasis’ three-night residency earlier in the month. Both bands capped off their shows with large-scale pyrotechnics, but officers said the fireworks-not just the music-were the main disruptor to the wider community.

For AC/DC, the Murrayfield gig was historic. It marked the band’s first Scottish performance in a decade and the final stop on their 10-country European tour. The Australian hard rock pioneers, founded in Sydney in 1973 by Scottish-born brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, have always maintained a deep bond with Scotland.

Their previous iconic frontman, Bon Scott, was born in Kirriemuir before emigrating to Fremantle, Western Australia. The August show carried extra weight as the group closed their tour in the land of their founding roots with a fireworks display heard across the capital.

But not everyone was celebrating. Complaints about the concert began during soundchecks the day before the gig. One Inverleith resident even reported their lights dimming due to the stadium’s heavy power draw.

Environmental officers measured noise levels across the city and found that AC/DC’s performance exceeded the permitted threshold. Their recommendation: fireworks should no longer be part of future events at Murrayfield.

Oasis, who reunited this year for one of the most anticipated tours in British rock history, also played their part in fuelling the debate. The Gallagher brothers packed Murrayfield with 68,000 fans each night across 8, 9 and 12 August. Fireworks were again part of the spectacle, alongside all the classic anthems from Definitely Maybe (1994) and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995).

Oasis’ return was not without controversy. Even before the gigs, City of Edinburgh Council found itself in the Gallaghers’ firing line after internal documents suggested fans could be “rowdy” and “intoxicated.” Liam Gallagher hit back, branding councillors “a bunch of snakes.”

While the shows were box office gold, the fallout has been political. Councillors have now referred Murrayfield’s licence-which currently allows the use of fireworks without a separate entertainment permit-to the city’s licensing board for review.

Animal welfare groups have also weighed in. Edinburgh Zoo, located just a short distance from the stadium, has previously spoken out against fireworks after two of its red pandas died in early November 2024, an incident attributed by veterinary experts to firework stress. The zoo’s deputy chief executive, Ben Supple, called on event organisers to explore alternatives such as drones and light technology, which could preserve spectacle without threatening animal welfare.

The City of Edinburgh Council has already introduced new Firework Control Zones across nine neighbourhoods to tackle anti-social behaviour during Bonfire Night, doubling the number of restricted areas this year. Offenders risk fines of up to £5,000 or even six months in prison if they breach the rules.

As one of Europe’s busiest outdoor music venues, Murrayfield has hosted everyone from the Rolling Stones to Beyoncé. But the council’s latest stance suggests the way forward may look different for artists expecting to punctuate their setlists with fireworks.

AC/DC Australian Dates:

12 and 16 November, Melbourne, MCG

21 and 25, Sydney, Accor

30 November, Adelaide, Supercars

4 and 8 December, Perth, Optus Stadium

13 and 17 December, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

