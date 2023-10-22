 Adele Extends Vegas Residency - Noise11.com
Adele Extends Vegas Residency

by Music-News.com on October 23, 2023

Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency “one last time”.

Adele kicked off her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2022 and was scheduled to wrap up on 4 November.

However, Adele announced on Friday that she had added 32 more performances between January and June 2024.

Alongside a video montage of her shows, Adele explained on social media that the residency has made her fall back in love with performing live again.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have,” she wrote. “I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget.”

Adele continued, “I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m b**ody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!”

She concluded her post, “So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the otherside soon.”

The Weekends with Adele residency will resume on 19 January and conclude on 15 June 2024.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on 26 October.

