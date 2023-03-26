Adele To Extend Her Vegas Run - Noise11.com

Adele is extending her hugely popular residency in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, the British superstar confirmed that she will be adding new dates to her run of shows, titled Weekends with Adele, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Taking to Instagram, Adele posted a concert poster and simply wrote, “See you soon.”

The new shows will begin on 16 June and run through until 4 November.

“Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson added.

Following a delay, the first two legs of Adele’s concert residency kicked off last November and wrapped up on Saturday night.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

