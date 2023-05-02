Aerosmith Announce Final North American Tour - Noise11.com

Aerosmith will quit touring after one last lap. “PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans… It’s time for one last go!,” the band said in a statement.

Aerosmith will kick off the final tour in September in Philadelphia. The Black Crowes will be their special guests on all shows.

The tour will include Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton but Joey Kramer is out.

The band said, “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The Aerosmith farewell dates are:

• Sep. 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

• Sep. 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

• Sep. 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

• Sep. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

• Sep. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

• Sep. 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

• Sep. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

• Sep. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

• Sep. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

• Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

• Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

• Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

• Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

• Oct. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

• Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

• Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

• Nov. 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

• Nov. 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

• Nov. 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

• Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

• Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

• Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

• Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

• Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

• Nov. 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

• Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

• Dec. 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

• Dec. 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

• Dec. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

• Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

• Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

• Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

• Jan. 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

• Jan. 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

• Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

• Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

• Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

• Jan. 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

• Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

• Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

