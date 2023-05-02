 Aerosmith Announce Final North American Tour - Noise11.com
Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith Announce Final North American Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2023

in News

Aerosmith will quit touring after one last lap. “PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans… It’s time for one last go!,” the band said in a statement.

Aerosmith will kick off the final tour in September in Philadelphia. The Black Crowes will be their special guests on all shows.

The tour will include Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton but Joey Kramer is out.
The band said, “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The Aerosmith farewell dates are:

• Sep. 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
• Sep. 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
• Sep. 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
• Sep. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
• Sep. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
• Sep. 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
• Sep. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
• Sep. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
• Sep. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
• Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
• Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
• Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
• Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
• Oct. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
• Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
• Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
• Nov. 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena
• Nov. 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
• Nov. 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
• Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
• Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
• Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
• Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
• Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
• Nov. 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
• Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
• Dec. 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
• Dec. 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
• Dec. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
• Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
• Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
• Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
• Jan. 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
• Jan. 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
• Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
• Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
• Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
• Jan. 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
• Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
• Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Love To Love You Donna Summer
‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’ Documentary Trailer Revealed

Donna Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano has made a documentary about her mother ‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’.

1 hour ago
Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot Dies At Age 84

Legendary singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84.

4 hours ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Day Two Setlist And Keith Richards Was There

Willie Nelson turned 90 over the weekend with an all-star celebration at the Hollywood Bowl and April 29 and 30, 2023.

7 hours ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Taylor Addresses Rumours of Son Replacing Taylor Hawkins in Foo Fighters

Queen's Roger Taylor has refused to confirm or deny if his son Rufus Taylor is going to replace the late Taylor Hawkins as Foo Fighters' drummer.

11 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Hasn’t Finished Performing, Just Touring

Sir Elton John has revealed that he is likely to take to the stage even after retiring.

12 hours ago
Bachman Turner Overdrive
Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead At 71

Tim Bachman, guitarist and vocalist for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died from cancer his son Ryder has revealed.

24 hours ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
All Star Line-up Wishes Willie Nelson A Happy 90th Birthday Night One

Willie Nelson had the party to end all parties in Los Angeles on the weekend. On the first night of the two-day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, Neil Young, Gary Clark Jr, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Beck, Norah Jones, Tom Jones and Willie’s sons Lukas and Micah were on hand to pay tribute.

1 day ago