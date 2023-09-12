Aerosmith Reschedule All Shows For Next 30 Days While Steven Tyler Recovers From Vocal Cord Damage - Noise11.com

Aerosmith have been sidelined for the next 30 days so that Steven Tyler can recover from a vocal cord injury that happened on Saturday.

In a statement the band says,

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.” – Steven Tyler

RESCHEDULED DATES:

Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Wednesday

Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena Thursday

Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.

Aerosmith performed in New York on Saturday. They are on their Peace Out … Farewell Tour.

Setlist:

Back in the Saddle (from Rocks, 1976)

Walking the Dog (from Aerosmith, 1973)

Rag Doll (from Permanent Vacation, 1987)

Livin’ on the Edge (from Get A Grip, 1993)

Janie’s Got a Gun (from Pump, 1989)

No More No More (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Cryin’ (from Get A Grip, 1993)

Adam’s Apple (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Seasons of Wither (from Get Your Wings, 1974)

Movin’ Out (from Aerosmith, 1973)

Love in an Elevator (from Pump, 1989)

Bright Light Fright (from Draw The Line, 1977)

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (from Armageddon soundtrack, 1998)

Rats in the Cellar (from Rocks, 1976)

Sweet Emotion (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Toys in the Attic (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Encore:

Dream On (from Aerosmith, 1973)

Walk This Way (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Happy Birthday to You (for Joe Perry’s birthday)

