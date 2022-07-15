After The Cat Empire, Felix Riebl Starts His Solo Journey With ‘Everyday Amen’ - Noise11.com

Now that The Cat Empire is no more, Felix Riebl has a solo album coming. The first taste is the title track of the album ‘Everyday Amen’.

About the song Felix said, “Sometimes the lyrics for a song just seem to flow, and though you don’t understand them, intuitively they feel like they punch and resonate musically. It’s a great feeling when that happens, when you’re speaking and don’t feel the need to really understand what you’re saying. This song, which became the title track, introduces everything the album’s about. I wanted it to feel like an overture for something grand and subtle, introspective and extrovert. I wanted to turn the everyday on its head. The question, what’s an ‘Everyday Amen?’ has informed all the visuals around the album… it’s that particular feeling of viewing your familiar world in an unfamiliar way. It can be filled with grace, or just plain ridiculous.”

The 11-track album was made with engineer Andy Baldwin (producer / engineer) and Ross Irwin (co-producer / arranger).

“Everyday Amen is one of the most exuberant, full-of-life albums I’ve ever been involved in. It brings together Worlds that are particularly special to me. One of them is international, full of fragments and scenes that drift around my mind after years of tour. I’ve recalled the rush and colour of the big shows, but also the wandering travel moments. The other one is my domestic life, equally over the top, but in a more insular, everyday way. The songs, which range from the raw to the near orchestral, live in places where life overflows, in one way or another. For me, this album is the coming together of those different states. It’s a celebration of the extrovert and introvert in me, and the music comes to life at those points where the familiar flips and suddenly becomes magic.”

Felix Riebl ‘Everyday Amen’ the album will be released on 25 November 2022.

The Cat Empire played their last show at Bluesfest on 14 April 2022. The band formed in Melbourne in 1999. They released eight albums including two number one albums ‘Two Shoes’ (2005) and ‘Rising With The Sun’ (2015).

Felix released his first solo album ‘Into the Rain’ in 2010 and a second solo album ‘Paper Doors’ in 2016.

