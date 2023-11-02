After The McCartney Tour and a New Beatles Song Australia Scores The Bootleg Beatles - Noise11.com

With Australia in a Beatley mood after the Paul McCartney Got Back tour and the premiere of the new song ‘Here and Now’ there is another good time to be had by all with The Bootleg Beatles about to tour Australia and New Zealand.

The Bootleg Beatles have been around five times longer than The Beatles. The origins go back to 1979 when Neil Harrison, Andre Barreau, David Catlin-Birch and Jack Lee Elgood became the cast ‘Beatlemania’ on London’s West End. When the show closed in 1980, The Bootleg Beatles were formed and not only that, they were signed the Brian Epstein’s NEMS Agency.

In 1981, The Bootleg Beatles started touring the world with a 27-date Israel tour booked followed by a 40 date tour of the Soviet Union in 1982. The Bootleg Beatles were the first western rock band to perform to over 10,000 people a night in Russia.

In 1993 The Bootleg Beatles performed with an orchestra and in 1994 played Glastonbury with members of Oasis and Blur watching in the audience.

The band went on to open for Rod Stewart, Elton John Simple Minds and David Bowie in the late 90s.

In 1999, The Bootleg Beatles became the second band to perform on the rooftop of 3 Saville Row, London, where The Beatles played their final performance.

Like the original Beatles, The Bootleg Beatles have played for The Queen and met Paul McCartney after the concert.

The Bootleg Beatles finally made it to Australia for their first tour in 2012.

Andre Barreau, an original member of The Bootleg Beatles, passed away in August 2023.

The Bootleg Beatles have now been around for 44 years.

https://abstract.net.au/the-bootleg-beatles-2/

Here is a recent setlist:

Please Please Me

I Saw Her Standing There

A Taste of Honey

Love Me Do

From Me to You

Do You Want to Know a Secret

She Loves You

I Want to Hold Your Hand

Twist and Shout

A Hard Day’s Night

I Wanna Be Your Man

All My Loving

Can’t Buy Me Love

Nowhere Man

Tomorrow Never Knows

This Boy

Yesterday

Yellow Submarine

Got to Get You Into My Life

Strawberry Fields Forever

Penny Lane

Revolution

Magical Mystery Tour

Strawberry Fields Forever

All You Need Is Love

Here Comes the Sun

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Let It Be

Hey Jude

Australia and New Zealand dates

New Zealand

9 November, Auckland, AOTEA Centre

11 November, Wellington, Opera House

12 November, Christchurch, Town Hall

Australia

16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley

17 November, Twin Towns, Service Club

18 and 19 November, Melbourne, The Palms

22 November, Thirroul, Anitas Theatre

24 November, Penrith, Panthers

25 November, Sydney, State Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

