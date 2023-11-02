After The McCartney Tour and a New Beatles Song Australia Scores The Bootleg Beatles - Noise11.com

With Australia in a Beatley mood after the Paul McCartney Got Back tour and the premiere of the new song ‘Here and Now’ there is another good time to be had by all with The Bootleg Beatles about to tour Australia and New Zealand.
The Bootleg Beatles have been around five times longer than The Beatles. The origins go back to 1979 when Neil Harrison, Andre Barreau, David Catlin-Birch and Jack Lee Elgood became the cast ‘Beatlemania’ on London’s West End. When the show closed in 1980, The Bootleg Beatles were formed and not only that, they were signed the Brian Epstein’s NEMS Agency.
In 1981, The Bootleg Beatles started touring the world with a 27-date Israel tour booked followed by a 40 date tour of the Soviet Union in 1982. The Bootleg Beatles were the first western rock band to perform to over 10,000 people a night in Russia.
In 1993 The Bootleg Beatles performed with an orchestra and in 1994 played Glastonbury with members of Oasis and Blur watching in the audience.
The band went on to open for Rod Stewart, Elton John Simple Minds and David Bowie in the late 90s.
In 1999, The Bootleg Beatles became the second band to perform on the rooftop of 3 Saville Row, London, where The Beatles played their final performance.
Like the original Beatles, The Bootleg Beatles have played for The Queen and met Paul McCartney after the concert.
The Bootleg Beatles finally made it to Australia for their first tour in 2012.
Andre Barreau, an original member of The Bootleg Beatles, passed away in August 2023.
The Bootleg Beatles have now been around for 44 years.
Here is a recent setlist:
Please Please Me
I Saw Her Standing There
A Taste of Honey
Love Me Do
From Me to You
Do You Want to Know a Secret
She Loves You
I Want to Hold Your Hand
Twist and Shout
A Hard Day’s Night
I Wanna Be Your Man
All My Loving
Can’t Buy Me Love
Nowhere Man
Tomorrow Never Knows
This Boy
Yesterday
Yellow Submarine
Got to Get You Into My Life
Strawberry Fields Forever
Penny Lane
Revolution
Magical Mystery Tour
All You Need Is Love
Here Comes the Sun
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Let It Be
Hey Jude
Australia and New Zealand dates
New Zealand
9 November, Auckland, AOTEA Centre
11 November, Wellington, Opera House
12 November, Christchurch, Town Hall
Australia
16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley
17 November, Twin Towns, Service Club
18 and 19 November, Melbourne, The Palms
22 November, Thirroul, Anitas Theatre
24 November, Penrith, Panthers
25 November, Sydney, State Theatre
