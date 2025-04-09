Airbourne Gear Stolen From Melbourne Lockup - Noise11.com

Melbourne band Airbourne have had their gear stolen from a Melbourne lockup. Thieves took six guitars, as well as an old Mini Maton owned by the O’Keefe brother’s late father.

In a post they wrote, “G’day everyone. It’s with a heavy heart that we put this out there. Our Airbourne Australian Lockup was broken into on Sunday night. The thieves made off with 6 Guitars amongst other things. Most important was my father’s old Mini Maton and his mandolin. Those of you who know Ryan and myself know that we lost our father back in 2014, so for me personally when I play my Dad‘s old guitar it brings me a little bit closer to him again, it’s like a part of him comes back around again, it really helps me through shit when I feel I need to talk to him. Anyway, we just wanted to put this out there in case somebody heard anything or saw anything. From pawn shops to Facebook marketplace, conversations in bars or wherever, we are offering a handsome reward for any information that leads us to finding Dad’s old Guitar and any of the others. Please DM us if you have any information. Cheers rockers xx

Stolen was:

Dads Mini maton – 5795

Gretsch 1963 Duo Jet Black in

original grey moulded case. – 47938

Gibson 1976 black beauty Les Paul – 117972

Gretsch acoustic (no photo)

Dads Mandolin (no photo)

Takamine G series Acoustic bass wood grain w case – EG512CGANQ (no photo)

Malcolm young signature series – JT10081871

Airbourne have released five albums. The Australian band has had Top 10 albums in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK. Their first three albums also had chart positions in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

