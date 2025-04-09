 Airbourne Gear Stolen From Melbourne Lockup - Noise11.com
Airbourne photo by Ros OGorman

Airbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Airbourne Gear Stolen From Melbourne Lockup

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2025

in News

Melbourne band Airbourne have had their gear stolen from a Melbourne lockup. Thieves took six guitars, as well as an old Mini Maton owned by the O’Keefe brother’s late father.

In a post they wrote, “G’day everyone. It’s with a heavy heart that we put this out there. Our Airbourne Australian Lockup was broken into on Sunday night. The thieves made off with 6 Guitars amongst other things. Most important was my father’s old Mini Maton and his mandolin. Those of you who know Ryan and myself know that we lost our father back in 2014, so for me personally when I play my Dad‘s old guitar it brings me a little bit closer to him again, it’s like a part of him comes back around again, it really helps me through shit when I feel I need to talk to him. Anyway, we just wanted to put this out there in case somebody heard anything or saw anything. From pawn shops to Facebook marketplace, conversations in bars or wherever, we are offering a handsome reward for any information that leads us to finding Dad’s old Guitar and any of the others. Please DM us if you have any information. Cheers rockers xx

Stolen was:
Dads Mini maton – 5795
Gretsch 1963 Duo Jet Black in
original grey moulded case. – 47938
Gibson 1976 black beauty Les Paul – 117972
Gretsch acoustic (no photo)
Dads Mandolin (no photo)
Takamine G series Acoustic bass wood grain w case – EG512CGANQ (no photo)
Malcolm young signature series – JT10081871

Airbourne have released five albums. The Australian band has had Top 10 albums in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK. Their first three albums also had chart positions in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman
Arcade Fire Announce Pink Elephant Album

Arcade Fire will release their new album, 'Pink Elephant', on May 9.

1 hour ago
Lady Gaga. image by Tim Cashmere
Lady Gaga To Bring Mayhem Ball Tour To Australia In December

Lady Gaga has announced new shows for Australia with dates for The Mayhem Ball set for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in December.

10 hours ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen To Play Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Judith Owen is coming back to Australia finally in June for two performances at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and appearances in Melbourne and Sydney.

2 days ago
Lily Allen at Noise11.com music news
Lily Allen Says She Auditioned For White Lotus

Lily Allen has revealed that she auditioned for a role in the acclaimed TV series The White Lotus.

4 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé Slams Trumps Attitude Towards Canada

Michael Bublé has made a passionate speech amid Trump's tariff plans for Canada, declaring that the country is "not for sale".

5 days ago
Mark Ronson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Ronson Gives Medical Date After Concert Scare

Mark Ronson has issued a health update after being rushed to hospital due to an injury.

6 days ago
Eric Gales at Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Eric Gales Is Returning To Australia And He Is A Must See Show

When I saw Eric Gales in 2023 in Melbourne he said he is “not the new Hendrix”. He might not think so but watch him live and you’ll probably disagree with his own assessment of himself.

6 days ago