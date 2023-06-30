Alice Cooper and Black Sabbath Classics To Be Reissued In Quadraphonic Sound - Noise11.com

‘Billion Dollar Babies’ by Alice Cooper, ‘Paranoid’ by Black Sabbath, ‘Nightmares… and Other Tales from the Vinyl Jungle’ by The J. Geils Band, and ‘Red Octopus’ by Jefferson Starship are being reissued in Quadrophonic sound on Bluray.

Director of A&R for the Quadio series, Steve Woolard said, “I can’t wait for these to come out! Following in the footsteps of the Chicago and Doobie Brother’s Quadio sets, these are transferred from the original half-inch four-channel masters at 192/24 resolution and sound amazing. Considering they’ve been in the vault for 50 years, the tapes were in pristine condition and needed no tweaks or fixes. They sound as fresh, rich, and powerful as the day they were created. And, of course, there’s also a 192/24 stereo program from the two-track master as well. Just because.”

The Alice and Black Sabbath reissues features both Stereo and Quad mixes of the album:

Alice

192/24 Quadio Playlist

1. HELLO HOORAY

2. RAPED AND FREEZIN’

3. ELECTED

4. BILLION DOLLAR BABIES

5. UNFINISHED SWEET

6. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY

7. GENERATION LANDSLIDE

8. SICK THINGS

9. MARY ANN

10. I LOVE THE DEAD

192/24 Stereo Playlist

1. HELLO HOORAY

2. RAPED AND FREEZIN’

3. ELECTED

4. BILLION DOLLAR BABIES

5. UNFINISHED SWEET

6. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY

7. GENERATION LANDSLIDE

8. SICK THINGS

9. MARY ANN

10. I LOVE THE DEAD

Sabbath

192/24 Quadio Playlist

1. WAR PIGS/LUKE’S WALL

2. PARANOID

3. PLANET CARAVAN

4. IRON MAN

5. ELECTRIC FUNERAL

6. HAND OF DOOM

7. RAT SALAD

8. JACK THE STRIPPER/FAIRIES WEAR BOOTS

192/24 Stereo Playlist

1. WAR PIGS/LUKE’S WALL

2. PARANOID

3. PLANET CARAVAN

4. IRON MAN

5. ELECTRIC FUNERAL

6. HAND OF DOOM

7. RAT SALAD

8. JACK THE STRIPPER/FAIRIES WEAR BOOTS

Rhino previously released the Doobie Brothers in Quadrophonic sound in 2020 and Chicago in 2016. The Doobies Quadio released featured their four albums ‘Toulouse Street’, ‘The Captain & Me’, ‘What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits’ and ‘Stampede’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

