Alice Cooper And Tom Morello Rock The ‘Road’ For ‘White Line Frankenstein’ - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper has recruited Tom Morello for the explosive infernal guitar solo for the new song ‘White Line Frankenstein’.

‘White Line Frankenstein’ tells the story of a truck driver who owns the road. “White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Alice says. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

‘White Line Frankenstein’ is the second taste of the 29th Alice Cooper album ‘Road’, due August 25, 2023. ‘I’m Alice’ was the first.

Alice’s previous album ‘Detroit Stories’ was released in 2021.

Alice Cooper has a whole lot of North American tour dates starting 5 August in Syracuse.

LIVE ON TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA 2023

8/5 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

8/6 – Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

8/8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

8/10 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

8/11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

8/13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha

8/15 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

8/16 – Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

8/18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

8/19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

8/20 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

8/22 – San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center

8/24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

8/30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

9/1 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

9/5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre

9/6 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage

9/8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

9/9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

9/10 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9/12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend

9/15 – Bonner, Springs KS – Azura Amphitheatre

9/16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green

9/19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

9/20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9/22 – Concord, CA – Pavilion

9/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/4 – St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre

10/5 – Wilmington NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College

10/7 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre

10/8 – Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena

10/10 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena

10/11 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

10/13 – Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

10/14 – N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

10/15 – Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center

10/17 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

10/19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

10/20 – Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center

10/21 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre

10/23 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

10/26 – Reno NV – Grand Sierra Resort

10/28 – Las Vegas NV – Bakkt Theatre

