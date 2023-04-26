Alice Cooper Confirms Next Album is "Soon" - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper will have a new album “soon” and he has made it with his touring band.

Alice told Tommy London of SiriusXM’s Hair Nation that the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Detroit Stories’ has few overdubs and was designed to show-off his touring band. It will feature guitarist Ryan Roxie, drummer Glen Sobel guitarist Tommy Henriksen and bassist Chuck Garric and guitarist Nita Strauss.

Alice also shared that he expected to call the album ‘Road’.

Alice released ‘Detroit Stories’ in 2021. Watch his interview with Noise11 here.

