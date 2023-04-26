 Alice Cooper Confirms Next Album is "Soon" - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Confirms Next Album is “Soon”

by Paul Cashmere on April 26, 2023

in News

Alice Cooper will have a new album “soon” and he has made it with his touring band.

Alice told Tommy London of SiriusXM’s Hair Nation that the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Detroit Stories’ has few overdubs and was designed to show-off his touring band. It will feature guitarist Ryan Roxie, drummer Glen Sobel guitarist Tommy Henriksen and bassist Chuck Garric and guitarist Nita Strauss.

Alice also shared that he expected to call the album ‘Road’.

Alice released ‘Detroit Stories’ in 2021. Watch his interview with Noise11 here.

