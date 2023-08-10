 Alice Cooper Drops Another Preview of ‘Road’ with ‘Welcome To The Show’ - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Drops Another Preview of ‘Road’ with ‘Welcome To The Show’

by Noise11.com on August 10, 2023

Alice Cooper’s next album ‘Road’ will arrive 25 August. For this record (and the next one) Alice went into the studio with his live band Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar] to record a studio album that sounds like so that the live shows will sound just like the record.

And wait … “the next one”? Yes, Alice tells Noise11 in a brand new interview ‘Road’ is about to be released and his next album has already been recorded.

What the full 2023 Noise11.com interview with Alice Cooper:

‘Road’ also has a third preview before the 25 August release with ‘Welcome to the Show’. “My hardest thing with putting a show together is the setlist. I’ve got 15 songs that I have to do for the audience. There is about five or six songs that are stage songs that they have to see. That only gives me two or three songs to play around with. Oh course we are going to open the show with ‘I’m Alice’. That was built for that. But then I’m got all those other songs to find a place so they fit in and make the show feel cohesive”.

He says ‘I’m Alice into Welcome to the Show into No More Mr Niceguy’ would make a great show opener.

Road Tracklisting
1. I’m Alice
2. Welcome To The Show
3. All Over The World
4. Dead Don’t Dance
5. Go Away
6. White Line Frankenstein
7. Big Boots
8. Rules Of The Road
9. The Big Goodbye
10. Road Rats Forever
11. Baby Please Don’t Go
12. 100 More Miles
13. Magic Bus

LIVE ON TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA 2023
8/10 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts
8/11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome
8/13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha
8/15 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
8/16 – Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
8/18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium
8/19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
8/20 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall
8/22 – San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center
8/24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
8/26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8/29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
8/30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
9/1 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/2 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
9/5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre
9/6 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage
9/8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
9/9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach
9/10 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
9/12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
9/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend
9/15 – Bonner, Springs KS – Azura Amphitheatre
9/16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green
9/19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
9/20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
9/22 – Concord, CA – Pavilion
9/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/4 – St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre
10/5 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College
10/7 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre
10/8 – Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena
10/10 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena
10/11 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
10/13 – Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center
10/14 – N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
10/15 – Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center
10/17 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center
10/19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
10/20 – Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center
10/21 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre
10/23 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater
10/26 – Reno NV – Grand Sierra Resort
10/28 – Las Vegas NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

