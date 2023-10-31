Alice Cooper Premieres Halloween Video for ‘Dead Don’t Dance’ - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper has a brand new video for ‘Dead Don’t Dance’ just in time for Halloween.

‘Dead Don’t Dance’ is another track from Alice’s ‘Road’ album.

‘Road is the 22nd solo album for Alice Cooper and 29th overall. Guests on the album include Deep Purple’s Roger Glover on ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ and Tom Morello on ‘White Line Frankenstein’.

