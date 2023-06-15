 Alice Cooper To Release 22nd Album ‘Road’ in August - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper Road

Alice Cooper To Release 22nd Album ‘Road’ in August

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

Alice Cooper will be 22 studio albums into his career when ‘Road’ is released in August.

Alice says, “For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album was once again produced by Bob Ezrin, who was around for Alice’s 1971 album ‘Love It To Death’ and also produced his last three albums as well as Pink Flood ‘The Wall’, Kiss ‘Destroyer’ and Alice’s offshoot with Johnny Depp ‘The Hollywood Vampires.

Musicians are Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar].

The first taste of the album is ‘I’m Alice’.

‘Road’ will be released on 25 August, 2023.

ROAD Tracklisting CD & 2LP
Side A:
1. I’m Alice
2. Welcome To The Show
3. All Over The World

Side B:
4. Dead Don’t Dance
5. Go Away
6. White Line Frankenstein

Side C:
7. Big Boots
8. Rules Of The Road
9. The Big Goodbye

Side D:
10. Road Rats Forever
11. Baby Please Don’t Go
12. 100 More Miles
13. Magic Bus

