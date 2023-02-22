Almost Entire George Harrison Catalogue Comes Together For The First Time At BMG - Noise11.com

Most of the George Harrison catalogue has come together for the very first time at BMG. Almost everything from George’s solo debut ‘Wonderwall’ in 1968 through to his posthumous final album ‘Brainwashed’ in 2002 will be available through BMG.

The BMG catalogue will also include the live lbum Live In Japan, featuring Eric Clapton; four compilations Let It Roll – Songs by George Harrison, Early Takes Vol 1, The Apple Years 1968-1975,

and The Dark Horse Years 1976-1992 but it appears to not include Concert for Bangla Desh and the two Traveling Wilburys albums.

Dhani Harrison said, “22 years since his passing, for what would have been his 80th birthday, I am overjoyed to announce that we are bringing my father’s music catalogue back home to Dark Horse Records, the company he started back in 1974. We look forward to releasing only the finest of packages and hope the fans join us on the deepest of dives into our archives as we continue to grow his legacy through our partnership with BMG, starting with the release of his entire back catalog in Spatial Audio, for the first time, on Apple Music.

“We also will be using this opportunity to make all the custom limited vinyl that we can get away with. Happy 80th Dad!!! We love you always.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said, “This is a banner day for BMG, bringing together for the first time the song and recorded rights of one of the greatest musicians in popular music history under one roof. Only BMG can do this. We look forward to working with the George Harrison Estate and Dark Horse Records to promote George’s peerless music to generations old and new.”

BMG also now distributes the Dark Horse catalogue.

The Dark Horse titles already through BMG are, Ravi Shankar ‘Shankar Family & Friends’ and ‘Ravi Shankar’s Music Festival from India’, Splinter’s ‘The Place I Love’, ‘Harder To Live’ and ‘Two Man Band’, Henry McCullough ‘Mind Your Own Business’, Stairsteps ‘2nd Resurrection’, ‘Attitudes ‘Attitudes’ and ‘Good News’, Keni Burke ‘Keni Burke’ and Jiva ‘Jiva’.

Harrison created Dark Horse as Apple Records was slowing down. He released his own album from 1976 on the label starting with ‘Thirty Three and a Third’. Dark Horse also signed other artists.

