Alt-J Postpone Australian Tour to 2023 - Noise11.com

Alt-J have postponed their 2022 Australian tour to April and May 2023.

In a statement the band announced, “Due to the new and evolving logistical challenges of touring in a post pandemic world, we have sadly, after much debate, been forced to reschedule the Australian & New Zealand leg of The Dream tour to 2023. We are so sorry to disappoint all our fans down under who have already bought tickets for these shows, expecting them to take place next month. You have always been so supportive and we are really looking forward to seeing you next year.”

The upcoming tour will feature a complete performance of the Alt-J debut album ‘An Awesome Wave’ on selected shows.

Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted to the official ticketing agent prior to Wednesday 28 September 2022.

New dates are:

18 April, Auckland, Spark Arena

25 April, Sydney, Metro Theatre (“An Awesome Wave” show)

26 April, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

27 April, Brisbane, Riverstage

2 May, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre (“An Awesome Wave” show)

3 May, Melbourne, MCA

7 May, Perth, HCF Stadium

Unfortunately, alt-J won’t be able to play their scheduled Adelaide Entertainment Centre show on the 2023 run and hope to return to South Australia soon.

Ticketholders for the Adelaide show need take no further action and will be contacted directly via the original ticketing agency to advise on refunds.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

