 Alt-J Postpone Australian Tour to 2023 - Noise11.com
Alt-J, Ian Laidlaw, Photo, Gwil Sainsbury

Gwil Sainsbury, Alt-J, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Alt-J Postpone Australian Tour to 2023

by Noise11.com on September 1, 2022

in News

Alt-J have postponed their 2022 Australian tour to April and May 2023.

In a statement the band announced, “Due to the new and evolving logistical challenges of touring in a post pandemic world, we have sadly, after much debate, been forced to reschedule the Australian & New Zealand leg of The Dream tour to 2023. We are so sorry to disappoint all our fans down under who have already bought tickets for these shows, expecting them to take place next month. You have always been so supportive and we are really looking forward to seeing you next year.”

The upcoming tour will feature a complete performance of the Alt-J debut album ‘An Awesome Wave’ on selected shows.

Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted to the official ticketing agent prior to Wednesday 28 September 2022.

New dates are:

18 April, Auckland, Spark Arena
25 April, Sydney, Metro Theatre (“An Awesome Wave” show)
26 April, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
27 April, Brisbane, Riverstage
2 May, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre (“An Awesome Wave” show)
3 May, Melbourne, MCA
7 May, Perth, HCF Stadium

Unfortunately, alt-J won’t be able to play their scheduled Adelaide Entertainment Centre show on the 2023 run and hope to return to South Australia soon.

Ticketholders for the Adelaide show need take no further action and will be contacted directly via the original ticketing agency to advise on refunds.

