American Music Awards 2026 Winners Revealed As BTS And Sabrina Carpenter Lead Major Categories - Noise11 Music News

BTS emerged as Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards 2026, while Sabrina Carpenter secured Album of the Year honours in a ceremony that reflected the increasingly broad genre mix shaping contemporary music.

by Paul Cashmere

The American Music Awards 2026 delivered a results sheet that crossed multiple genres and fan communities, with BTS taking Artist of the Year and Sabrina Carpenter collecting Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend. The awards also highlighted emerging artists including KATSEYE, Leon Thomas and sombr, while established names such as Shakira, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B continued their momentum across category wins.

The outcome reflected an increasingly fragmented but globally connected music market. K Pop, country, Latin music and crossover collaborations all featured prominently in major categories, reinforcing how audience consumption habits continue to move beyond traditional genre boundaries.

This year’s winners list also pointed to a growing shift in recognition patterns. Categories traditionally dominated by established artists increasingly featured breakthrough acts competing alongside long-term chart performers. KATSEYE’s victories in New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video indicated rapid audience growth, while rock and alternative categories highlighted newer artists such as sombr alongside established acts.

Several of the night’s most significant wins involved projects that crossed formats and media. The soundtrack category was won by KPop Demon Hunters, illustrating the increasing importance of music attached to film, television and broader entertainment properties. The Song of the Year result also reflected that shift, with “Golden” by The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X taking the award over nominees from established mainstream artists.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend secured not only Album of the Year but also Best Pop Album, strengthening her position in contemporary pop. Justin Bieber returned with a major category win for Best Male Pop Artist, while Bruno Mars added Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album to his year’s achievements.

Country categories remained highly competitive. Morgan Wallen won Best Male Country Artist, Ella Langley collected Best Female Country Artist and Country Song honours for “Choosin’ Texas”, while Megan Moroney took Best Country Album for Cloud 9.

Latin music also maintained a substantial presence throughout the awards. Bad Bunny claimed Best Male Latin Artist and Best Latin Song for “NUEVAYoL”, while Shakira won Best Female Latin Artist and also collected Tour of the Year for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The rock and alternative field produced some of the night’s most notable breakthrough moments. Twenty One Pilots won Best Rock/Alternative Artist while sombr claimed Best Rock/Alternative Song, Best Rock/Alternative Album and Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist.

The broader industry significance of the results sits in the continued erosion of conventional market barriers. The awards reflected how streaming and social platforms have altered artist discovery and audience development. Categories such as Social Song of the Year and Breakthrough awards increasingly recognise metrics that extend beyond radio and album sales.

The winners list also highlighted the growing importance of international audiences. BTS winning Artist of the Year over nominees including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga reinforced the continuing influence of global fan communities.

Looking ahead, many of the night’s winners enter the second half of 2026 with substantial momentum. Artists such as KATSEYE, Leon Thomas and sombr now move from breakthrough status into the next stage of their careers, while established acts including Sabrina Carpenter, BTS and Shakira continue to reinforce their positions across multiple markets.

American Music Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE

Breakthrough Country Artist: Sam Barber

Song of the Summer: BTS, “SWIM”

Best Rock/Alternative Album: sombr, “I Barely Know Her”

Best Female R&B Artist: SZA

Best Throwback Song: Black Eyed Peas, “Rock That Body”

Best Latin Album: KAROL G, “Tropicoqueta”

Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas

Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”

Best Rock/Alternative Song: sombr, “back to friends”

Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend”

Collaboration of the Year: PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, “Stateside”

Social Song of the Year: Tyla, “CHANEL”

Best Music Video: KATSEYE, “Gnarly”

Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters

Tour of the Year: Shakira, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Breakout Tour: Benson Boone, “American Heart World Tour”

Breakthrough Album of the Year: Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun”

Best Vocal Performance: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”

Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE

Best Pop Song: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”

Best Pop Album: Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend”

Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley

Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band

Best Country Song: Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Best Country Album: Megan Moroney, “Cloud 9”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo

Best Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B, “ErrTime”

Best Hip-Hop Album: Cardi B, “AM I THE DRAMA?”

Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars

Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, “The Romantic”

Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida

Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo

Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: sombr

Best Dance/Electronic Artist: David Guetta

Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS

Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE

Best Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Best Americana/Folk Artist: Noah Kahan

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