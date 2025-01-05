 American Singer Songwriter Brenton Wood Dies At Age 83 - Noise11.com
Brenton Wood

American Singer Songwriter Brenton Wood Dies At Age 83

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2025

in News

American singer songwriter Brenton Wood, best known for the 1967 hit ‘Gimme Little Sign’, has died at the age of 83.

Brenton Wood was born Alfred Smith and used his real name for the songwriting credits for his hits.

Wood’s first US hit was ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ in 1967. It reached number 34.

‘Gimme Little Sign’ reached no 9 in the USA, no 8 in Australia and no 8 in the UK. The song was also a no. 3 hit for Peter Andre in Australia in 1992.

It was also recently covered by UB40 for their ‘UB45’ album as ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’.

Wood also had a third US hit with ‘Baby, You Got It’ in 1967.

Brenton Wood died at his home in Moreno Valley, 63 miles east of Los Angeles, according to his manager, Manny Gallegos.

