Amigo The Devil Preps Fourth Album Ahead Of Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Amigo The Devil (Danny Kiranos) will tour Australia in April with a unique blend of folk, country, rock and punk metal with themes of death and murder. Its been called Murderfolk and Dark Folk. Whatever the case, you’ll hear a whole new music genre play out before your eyes and ears.

Amigo The Devil even scored his own Day in Austin Texas. In 2019, November 16 was declared Amigo the Devil Day by Mayor Steve Adler.

Kiranos is from Miami, the son of a Greek mother and Spanish father. He attended Los Angeles Film School hoping to learn how to make horror movies but dropped out to work as a Brewer.

Amigi The Devil’s fourth album ‘Yours Until The War Is Over’ is out February 23, 2024.

TOUR DATES

Sat, April 13: Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast

Sun, April 14: Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Fri, April 19: The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Sat, April 20: La La La’s, Wollongong

Sun, April 21: Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Tues, April 23: The Baso, Canberra

Wed, April 24: Volta Bar, Ballarat

Fri, April 26: Pelly Bar – Frankston

Sat, April 27: Stay Gold – Melbourne

Sun, April 28: Jive Bar – Adelaide

Early Bird Pre Sale: Wed Feb 21 9am local time

General On sale: Fri, Feb 23 9am local time

https://daltours.cc/Amigo

