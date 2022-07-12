Amy Winehouse Biopic From Fifty Shades of Grey Director Coming - Noise11.com

Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson has been given the go ahead to make the Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back To Black’.

‘Back To Black’ was the title of the second and final Amy Winehouse album. The album was released in 2006. Amy died in 2011.

‘Back To Black’ the movie has the approval of the Winehouse estate and Amy’s father Mitchell. Mitchell Winehouse was critical of the previous and unauthorized movie ‘Amy’ by Asif Kapadia.

The Amy Winehouse biopic has been in the works since 2015 when the Kapadia film was released. The script was written by Matt Greenhalgh, who wrote the screenplay for the Ian Curtis biopic ‘Control’. The Winehouse family got behind the project in 2018.

The Sam Taylor-Johnson/Matt Greenhalgh ‘Back To Black’ movie will be released in 2024.

