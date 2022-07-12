 Amy Winehouse Biopic From Fifty Shades of Grey Director Coming - Noise11.com
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse Biopic From Fifty Shades of Grey Director Coming

by Paul Cashmere on July 12, 2022

in News

Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson has been given the go ahead to make the Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back To Black’.

‘Back To Black’ was the title of the second and final Amy Winehouse album. The album was released in 2006. Amy died in 2011.

‘Back To Black’ the movie has the approval of the Winehouse estate and Amy’s father Mitchell. Mitchell Winehouse was critical of the previous and unauthorized movie ‘Amy’ by Asif Kapadia.

The Amy Winehouse biopic has been in the works since 2015 when the Kapadia film was released. The script was written by Matt Greenhalgh, who wrote the screenplay for the Ian Curtis biopic ‘Control’. The Winehouse family got behind the project in 2018.

The Sam Taylor-Johnson/Matt Greenhalgh ‘Back To Black’ movie will be released in 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cat Power
Cat Power To Replicate Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” Concert

Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power) has scheduled a tribute to Bob Dylan concert where she will perform his 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” bootleg concert setlist at The Royal Albert Hall.

2 hours ago
The Kooks, Luke Pritchard- Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Kooks Set Australian Tour Dates

The Kooks will return to Australia in October for Untitled Group and XIII Touring.

1 day ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Start Work On Next Album

The Killers will release a new album next year.

2 days ago
Kate Miller-Heidke at the Palais Theatre St Kilda 8 July 2022 photo by Mandarine Montgomery supplied by Frontier Touring
Kate Miller-Heidke Performs Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ In Stunning Return To Live Music

After two years of delays due to Covid, Kate Miller-Heidke has kicked off her ‘Child In Reverse’ tour with fans finally able to experience the new album live as well as a few surprises.

2 days ago
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini Debuts At No 1 In The UK

Paolo Nutini scores his third UK Number 1 album with Last Night in the Bittersweet.   

3 days ago
Kesha
Kesha Clarifies Her Sexy Ghost Story

Kesha has played down her claim that she once had sex with a ghost.

5 days ago
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini Performs At Montreux Jazz Festival

The 56th edition of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is officially underway, with crowds flocking to the Lake Geneva shoreline for 16 days of unmissable music. Returning to full capacity for the first time in two years, Montreux is back with its biggest line-up yet, including performances from the likes of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Stormzy, Diana Ross and many more.

6 days ago