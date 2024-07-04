And Now There Is A KC & The Sunshine Band Musical - Noise11.com

After musicals about Tina Turner, Carole King, Whitney Houston and The Four Seasons now we have one about KC & The Sunshine Band.
‘Who Do You Love?’ follows the early years of Harry Wayne Casey (KC) from the early 1970s in Miami.
Harry Wayne Casey said, “There’s something infectious about dance music and the way it allows people to escape from the world and find themselves at the same time. I’m excited to share this show we’ve created with audiences in Edinburgh, from the generations who were there with me in the 70s, to younger ages who just know me from the hits on the radio, in the movies or on TV shows. Everyone can connect to the music. We just wanted to bring that nostalgia to the stage and I wanted to show people at the Fringe a little bit more about who I am. For me, this is about telling the story of what helped shape my dreams into reality. It is a sample of life and emotions among four good friends in the early 70’s. After all these years, the music has allowed me to tell that story. Enjoy the music, the magic, the musical!”
The world premiere of ‘Who Do You Love?’ will be July 31, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
The cast includes Paige Fenlon (Pretty Woman) and Fionán O’Carroll (Rocky Horror Show, Urine Town).
The musical comes from writer director F.F. Lawton (Pretty Woman, Under Seige) and choreographer and director Lisa Stevens (The Witches of Eastwick, Mary Poppins).
The music will include over 20 KC & The Sunshine Band songs including ‘Give It Up’, ‘That’s The Way (I Like It)’ and ‘Get Down Tonight’.
Company Information
Music and Lyrics by Harry Wayne Casey
Book by J. F. Lawton
Directed & choreographed by Lisa Stevens
Music Supervisor Mark Crossland
Set and costume design by Tom Rogers
Lighting design by Gillian Tan
Sound design by Chris Whybrow
Assistant Choreographer Demmileigh Foster
Casting Director Anne Vosser
Production Manager Chris Buffham
Cast
Orly Peter Camilleri
Dee Paige Fenlon
Harry Fionán O’Carroll
Gina Annabelle Terry
Ensemble Lydia Bell, Evan Taylor Benyacar, Ashley St John, Sheehan Parsons
