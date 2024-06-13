 Andy Summers of The Police To Play Australian Shows - Noise11.com
Andy Summers of The Police To Play Australian Shows

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2024

in News

The Police lead guitarist Andy Summers will tour Australia as a solo artist in September.

Andy’s ‘An Evening With Andy Summers’ show will feature music from his solo jazz work as well as delving into selections of his songs with The Police.

Now 81, Andy was 10 years older than. Sting and Stewart Copeland. Pre- The Police, he was a member of Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band, Soft Machine and for a short time in 1968, The Animals.

This is the setlist from an Andy Summers show from June 2024:

True Nature (from Triboluminescence, 2017)
Metal Dog (from Metal Dog, 2015)
The Bones of Twang Zu
The Last Dance of Mr. X (from The Last Dance of Mr. X, 1997(
Tea in the Sahara (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)
‘Round Midnight (from Green Chimneys: The Music of Thelonius Monk, 1999)
Roxanne ((from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)
Manhã de carnaval (Luiz Bonfá cover)
A Felicidade (Vinicius de Moraes cover)
Triboluminescence (from Triboluminescence, 2017)
Spirits in the Material World (from The Police, Ghost In the Machine, 1981)
Bring On the Night (from The Police, Reggatta de Blanc, 1979)

Encore:
Message in a Bottle (from The Police, Reggatta de Blanc, 1979)

Andy Summers dates:

Melbourne Recital Centre, MELBOURNE – Tuesday September 24
The Tivoli, BRISBANE – Wednesday September 25
City Recital Hall, SYDNEY – Thursday September 26
Hindley Street Music Hall, ADELAIDE – Friday September 27

Pre-sale starts at 11am AEST today
Tickets on sale at 9am local time, Monday June 17

Related Posts

John Lennon Mind Games box
John Lennon Mind Games Box Features Hidden Tracks

When the John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ box set was announced we were told that the album would contain hidden tracks.

1 day ago
Charlie Musselwhite by Andrea Zucker
Charlie Musselwhite Australian Tour Opening Acts Revealed

Fiona Boyes, Frank Sultana, Dana Gehrman, Dave Brewer and The Night Owls will open for Charlie Musselwhite at his shows around Australia in September.

1 day ago
Françiose Hardy
French Singer Françoise Hardy Dies At 80

French pop singer Françoise Hardy has died at age 80 after a 20 year battle with cancer. Hardy was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 2004 and later laryngeal cancer.

1 day ago
The Saints
Ed Kuepper And Ivor Hay Reform The Saints With Members of Mudhoney, Sunnyboys and Bad Seeds

The Saints founding members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay will reform the band for an Australian tour in November.

1 day ago
Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cold Chisel Add Six More Shows To The Big Five-O Tour

After selling out 16 shows last week Cold Chisel have announced six for shows The Big Five-O 50th anniversary tour.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Announces South America Dates

Paul McCartney is getting back to South America in October with shows for Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

2 days ago
Dolly Parton Wines
Dolly Parton Gets Into The Wine Business

Dolly Parton will launch her new wine line with a California Chardonnay in July.

3 days ago