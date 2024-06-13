Andy Summers of The Police To Play Australian Shows - Noise11.com

The Police lead guitarist Andy Summers will tour Australia as a solo artist in September.

Andy’s ‘An Evening With Andy Summers’ show will feature music from his solo jazz work as well as delving into selections of his songs with The Police.

Now 81, Andy was 10 years older than. Sting and Stewart Copeland. Pre- The Police, he was a member of Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band, Soft Machine and for a short time in 1968, The Animals.

This is the setlist from an Andy Summers show from June 2024:

True Nature (from Triboluminescence, 2017)

Metal Dog (from Metal Dog, 2015)

The Bones of Twang Zu

The Last Dance of Mr. X (from The Last Dance of Mr. X, 1997(

Tea in the Sahara (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

‘Round Midnight (from Green Chimneys: The Music of Thelonius Monk, 1999)

Roxanne ((from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)

Manhã de carnaval (Luiz Bonfá cover)

A Felicidade (Vinicius de Moraes cover)

Triboluminescence (from Triboluminescence, 2017)

Spirits in the Material World (from The Police, Ghost In the Machine, 1981)

Bring On the Night (from The Police, Reggatta de Blanc, 1979)

Encore:

Message in a Bottle (from The Police, Reggatta de Blanc, 1979)

Andy Summers dates:

Melbourne Recital Centre, MELBOURNE – Tuesday September 24

The Tivoli, BRISBANE – Wednesday September 25

City Recital Hall, SYDNEY – Thursday September 26

Hindley Street Music Hall, ADELAIDE – Friday September 27

Pre-sale starts at 11am AEST today

Tickets on sale at 9am local time, Monday June 17

