Ann Wilson Announces First Solo Australian Tour With Tripsitter - Noise11 Music News

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ann Wilson will perform four Australian shows in November as part of her Ann Wilson & Tripsitter, The Voice of Heart tour, marking her first visit to the country as a solo artist. Special guests Dragon will support the dates, which precede her appearance at Carreras & Friends in Brisbane.

by Paul Cashmere

Ann Wilson, lead singer of Heart, will bring her Ann Wilson & Tripsitter, The Voice of Heart tour to Australia for four shows in late November. The dates in Gold Coast, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney represent her first Australian performances as a solo artist. Heart previously played Australia only once, supporting Def Leppard across seven shows in October 2011.

The Australian leg forms part of a broader tour that has already taken in more than 20 dates across the United States, Canada and Japan. Wilson will perform with her band Tripsitter, presenting material from Heart’s catalogue alongside songs from her solo work and the collaborative albums Another Door and Consecrated Ground. Australian rock band Dragon will appear as special guests on the four dates. Dragon are known for songs including April Sun in Cuba, Are You Old Enough? and Rain.

Wilson co-founded Heart in the early 1970s with her sister Nancy Wilson. The band has sold more than 35 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Wilson has also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Early albums such as Dreamboat Annie (1975) and Little Queen (1977) produced enduring singles including Magic Man, Crazy on You and Barracuda. As one of the first women to front a hard rock band at arena level, Wilson helped expand the possibilities for female artists in the genre.

Echo Pacific director Harley Medcalf described the announcement as welcome news for Australian audiences. “Christmas is coming early for Australian rock fans who are getting an early gift from Ann Wilson, not only as she takes the stage with the world’s greatest artists for a night of collaboration, emotion and surprise in Carreras & Friends but that she is also bringing her 2026 Ann Wilson & Tripsitter, The Voice of Heart tour to our shores,” he said.

Following the four theatre dates, Wilson will appear on 5 December at The Gabba in Brisbane as part of the one-night Carreras & Friends concert. She will perform a duet of Somewhere with tenor Jose Carreras, a solo version of Alone with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, and Stairway to Heaven with the orchestra and a 16-voice choir.

The event, presented by Quintessential Queensland and conducted by Keith Levenson, also features Katherine Jenkins, Natalie Imbruglia, Sheppard, Mark Vincent, Darren Hayes, Ronan Keating, The Corrs and Robbie Williams.

A representative 2023 setlist from Wilson’s live performances illustrates the balance of material she has presented with Tripsitter. The selection included Even It Up, Love Alive, Magic Man, Crazy on You, Straight On, Alone and Barracuda from the Heart catalogue, together with several tracks from Another Door and Fierce Bliss. Covers featured prominently, among them Immigrant Song, The Ocean and Going to California by Led Zeppelin, plus songs by John Lennon, The Who and David Bowie. Heart songs and Led Zeppelin covers accounted for a substantial portion of the set.

Wilson released her first solo album, Hope & Glory, in 2007. Subsequent solo projects include the EPs associated with The Ann Wilson Thing! and the 2018 album Immortal. In recent years she has continued to record and tour with Tripsitter while remaining an active member of Heart. The band’s Royal Flush Tour resumed in 2025 after earlier postponements linked to Wilson’s health.

The November dates will give Australian audiences their first opportunity to hear Wilson in a solo context, performing both the songs that defined Heart and more recent material developed with Tripsitter.

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter, The Voice of Heart Tour Dates:

Tuesday 24 November – Twin Towns Clubs & Resorts, Gold Coast

Thursday 26 November – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 29 November – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Monday 30 November – The State Theatre, Sydney

Ann Wilson as part of Carreras & Friends:

Saturday 5 December – The Gabba, Brisbane

Tickets for Ann Wilson & Tripsitter, The Voice of Heart go on sale to the general public at 9am AEST on Friday 7 August at ticketmaster.com.au.

Presale begins 4 August at 10am AEST. Tickets to Carreras & Friends are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.au.

Tickets for Carreras & Friends are already available through the same outlet, with further details at carrerasandfriends.live.

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