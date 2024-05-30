 Heart Cancel European Tour - Noise11.com
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Heart Cancel European Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2024

in News

Heart have cancelled the upcoming European tour because Ann Wilson needs to undergo surgery.

In a statement posted to the Heart socials the band said, “We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Heart were due to begin the tour in Belgium on June 20.

Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson formed Heart in 1973. They are the only two remaining original members of the band. Hearts five other members are all new as of 2023.

Heart release the debut album ‘Dreamboat Annie’ in 1975. The hit was ‘Magic Man’.

The most recent album ‘Beautiful Broken’ was released in 2016.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Angels Premiere First Song With Nick Norton ‘Ninety Nine’

The Angels first new song with new singer Nick Norton ‘Ninety Nine’ sounds exactly how you want it to sound … like classic Angels.

3 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cold Chisel Mark Their Big Five-O With Biggest Shows Ever

Cold Chisel will regroup in October to mark the 50th anniversary of when they first got together with the biggest shows they have even done, and all thanks to Face To Face Touring.

1 day ago
Barry Manilow, music news, noise11.com
Barry Manilow Cancels London Show Due To Illness

Barry Manilow was forced to cancel one of his Farewell Tour dates in London following medical advice.

2 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Delete Three Songs From Italy Show Setlist

AC/DC trimmed three song from their show in Italy on May 25 and just the third night of the Power Up world tour.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen 2024 Postponed
Bruce Springsteen Postpones European Shows

Bruce Springsteen has postponed four shows on his current European tour due to “vocal issues”.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Treat New Jersey Five Unique Songs Including One Premiere

The Rolling Stones are on the east coast of the USA with two shows in New Jersey for the Hackney Diamonds tour.

3 days ago
Engelbert in Melbourne by Winston Robinson
Engelbert Humperdinck Ends His Australian The Last Waltz Tour To Rave Reviews

Engelbert Humperdinck has wrapped up his The Last Waltz tour in Australia with eight shows in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth and is now back at his home in Los Angeles.

3 days ago