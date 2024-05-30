Heart Cancel European Tour - Noise11.com

Heart have cancelled the upcoming European tour because Ann Wilson needs to undergo surgery.

In a statement posted to the Heart socials the band said, “We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Heart were due to begin the tour in Belgium on June 20.

Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson formed Heart in 1973. They are the only two remaining original members of the band. Hearts five other members are all new as of 2023.

Heart release the debut album ‘Dreamboat Annie’ in 1975. The hit was ‘Magic Man’.

The most recent album ‘Beautiful Broken’ was released in 2016.

