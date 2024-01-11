 ARCA To Kick Of First 2024 Release With Live Anne Kirkpatrick & Alan Bowles Album - Noise11.com
Anne Kirkpatrick and Alan Bowles ARCA Desk Tapes

ARCA To Kick Of First 2024 Release With Live Anne Kirkpatrick & Alan Bowles Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2024

in News

The first ARCA release for 2024 will be an historic Anne Kirkpatrick & Alan Bowles featuring Hotspur live album recorded at the Pier Hotel in Frankston in 1987.

The album is the 37th released in the ARCA series, raising badly-needed finances for Support Act’s Roadies Fund to provide financial, health, counselling and well-being services for roadies and crew in crisis.

Anne Kirkpatrick is the daughter of Australian country royalty, Slim Dusty and Joy McKean.

The ARCA Desk Tape releases are recording off the desk by a crew member. Sound Engineer Simon Glazer drove this night.

“What I remember about that gig was the audience was so appreciative of what they were doing,” Simon Glozier, says. “The desk I used was an old Allen’n’Heath, to keep costs down, and I was very surprised how warm the tape sounded. It needed very little to sweeten it up.”

“I’ve got a wide musical taste. I was the house guy for the Seaview Ballroom (in Melbourne) during its punk heyday. But I’ve always been a big fan of country music, too, as long as it’s not of the dead dogs and billabongs variety. I liked Anne’s voice and what she was doing.”

Anne Kirkpatrick and Hotspur set:

1 Lights In The Mirror
2 Baby With You
3 Lights On The Hill
4 Thinking Tonight Of My Blue Eyes
5 Honky Tonk Girl
6 Careless Heart
7 Indian Pacific
8 Long Ago Shoes
9 Come Back Again
10 Queen Of Hearts
11 I Got You
12 Oh Lonesome Me

Alan Bowles and Hotspur set:

1 Wabash Cannonball
2 Oh Darling
3 The Wanderer
4 Hillbilly Highway
5 Don’t Fence Me In
6 I’m Walkin’
7 It Doesn’t Matter Anymore
8 Ghost Riders In The Sky
9 Six Days On The Road
10 Digging Up Bones
11 T For Texas
12 Ring Of Fire
13 Short Road To Love

The Anne Kirkpatrick and Alan Bowles featuring Hotspur Live At The Pier Hotel Frankston 1987 live tape and all the ARCA Desk Tape Series recordings are available through Black Box Records – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au) from January 12, 2024.

