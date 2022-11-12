ARIA Album Chart: Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Remains The No 1 Album - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” fights off new albums from Drake with 21 Savage, Joji and Dean Lewis to retain a third week at No.1 in Australia.

“Midnights” (No.2 vinyl) has also held for a third week in New Zealand and Ireland plus a second week in The U.S.A and Canada, while she dips to No.2 in England, making her tenth studio album only the second set for 2022 to log three consecutive weeks at No.1, as “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles scored three weeks at the top from it’s entry date of May 30th, while it again saw a four week stay from July 11th.

The last American artist to hold for three or more weeks at the top was Olivia Rodrigo’s initial first six weeks at No.1 from May 31st, 2021, while Olivia is also the last act to have spent three or more weeks at the top of both charts during this time period, as Taylor is this week the dual occupant of both the Album and Singles charts again, as “Anti-Hero” also holds for a third week as the top selling single in Australia. Taylor’s overall weeks at No.1 this decade also increases, up to 13 weeks, while overall her tally of ‘Weeks at No.1: Albums’ rises to 29 weeks (from her 10 No.1 Albums), one week shy of both Elton John (7 #1’s) and Michael Jackson’s (6 #1’s) 30 accumulated weeks.

The new collaboration album between rapper’s Drake and 21 Savage entitled “Her Loss” debuts at No.2 this week, giving Drake his second No.2 album for 2022 as on June 27th he started a sixteen week Top 100 run with “Honestly, Nevermind” (WI10-6), plus this new album has logged four singles within the Top 10 chart this week, “Rich Flex” (No.3), “Pussy & Millions” (No.5 feat, Travis Scott), “Circo Loco” (No.9) and “Major Distribution” (No.10). Drake also lands his eleventh Top 10 Album in Australia, while it’s the second for 21 Savage who previously teamed with Metro Boomin’ for “Savage Mode II” (HP-4, October 2020).

The third studio album for Japanese/Australian artist Joji called “Smithereens” enters at No.3, the same place it debuted at in New Zealand, while it also scores a No.13 in England and No.15 entry in Ireland too. His early October 2020 set “Nectar” saw a No.1 entry and his first set “Ballads 1” debuted and peaked at No.17 in early November of 2018, while this new set has two Top 40 singles chart entries too; it’s first single “Glimpse of Us” (HP-1, TW-37) and new entry “Die for You” (TW-38).

Dean Lewis enters at No.4 with his second album “The Hardest Love” (also No.4 vinyl), which arrives over two-and-a-half years after his debut set “A Place We Knew” debuted and peaked at No.1 (one week on April 1st, 2019), with that album having logged 153 weeks within the Top 100 (so far). This new album has seen three singles chart previously, “Looks Like Me” (HP-82, Nov. 1st, 2021), then “Hurtless” (HP-29×3, April-May 2022) and current entry “How Do I Say Goodbye” (HP-25, TW-29), which is also currently Top 10 in The Netherlands (No.3) and Norway (No.8) and it cracks the Irish Top 20 for the first time (23 to No.17).

The new No.1 vinyl Album this week is the final new Top 10 entry for this week from Melbourne pop-punk-indie act Slowly Slowly and their fifth studio album “Daisy Chain”, which becomes their second Top 10 album and highest placed, as their third set “Red Car Blues” (HP-7, March 9th, 2020) became their first (“Red Car Blues Chapter Two” issued in Feb. 2021 didn’t make the Top 100), while the band first charted with their May 2018 album “St. Leonards” (LP#2, HP-77).

The Weeknd is back up one spot to No.6 with “The Highlights”, followed by a four place slip to No.7 for the Bocelli Family seasonal set “A Family Christmas”. “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles is also up one spot, landing at No.8 (No.9 vinyl), while last week’s entry for Foo Fighters and “The Essential” is down four chart-rungs to No.9 (No.10 vinyl). Currently touring Australia is Dua Lipa who sees her second album “Future Nostalgia” jump back up ten spots to land at No.10, logging a 64th week inside of the ten, and it’s first appearance this high since May 9th of this year (right after it’s third and final week at No.1 on April 25th, 2022).

UP:

Both of the Eminem collections rise this week, with his first “Curtain Call: The Hits” back up three to No.11 and his second “Curtain Call 2” jumping six places to No.15, while in between is the Elton John “Diamonds” album, which leaps fifteen spots to sit at No.12 this week, it’s highest position since August 1st when it was also sitting at No.12.

Taylor Swift sees five of her albums within the Top 20 vinyl sales chart this week, with “Midnights” at No.2, she also rises with “1989” (15 to No.14; No.13 vinyl), “Lover” (23 to No.22; No.18 vinyl), “folklore” (stable at No.25; No.20 vinyl) and “Reputation” (44 to No.39), while her “Red (TsV)” dips three to No.36, is logging one-year upon the chart, and is the No.17 vinyl set.

Beyoncé rebounds thirty-three places to land at No.23 with her “Renaissance (Act 1)” set thanks a two-disc set issued on vinyl last week, landing the album at No.6 on the vinyl sales chart this week, while a 2xVinyl edition of the ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ soundtrack sees that album return to the Top 100 at No.24 (LW-588 according to the ARIA site).

The Weeknd also rises back up the chart with “Starboy” (29 to No.26) and “After Hours” (39 to No.34), the self-titled debut album for Dua Lipa also gets a boost from her national tour, leaping twenty-five places to No.29, with the album last this high on the charts on July 27th, 2020. A 10 disc box set of all of the ABBA Albums called “Studio Albums” is up to a new peak this week, having started its chart life three weeks ago, so far climbing 54-51 to now No.50.

DOWN:

Only one of the five Top 10 dropouts for this week lands another week inside the Top 50, as last week’s return at No.2 for the 1966 Beatles album “Revolver” (HP-1×3, ARIA.HP-2, TW-No.8 vinyl) is this week down seventeen places to land at No.19. The three King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard albums at last week’s No.4, No.6 and No.11 spots all leave the Top 50, along with entries from Fred again… (No.8) and Sly Withers (No.10), which all logged a single week within the Top 10.

The Arctic Monkeys take an eighteen place dive to No.30 with their latest album “The Car” (No.5 vinyl), while they also dip two places to No.33 with their long-running “AM” (No.12 vinyl). The XXXTentacion doco-soundtrack “Look at Me: The Album” drops four places to No.32, with Lewis Capaldi also down four spots to No.38. The final big drop of the week is an eleven place slump to No.41 for The 1975 set “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” (No.14 vinyl).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #46 (LP#8) – Gee Whiz, it’s Christmas by Vika & Linda (Bloodlines) is the eighth studio album and now fourth entry this decade for the Bull sisters, who saw two No.2 albums in “Sunday” (Sept. 2020) and “The Wait” (Sept. 2021) and their first No.1 with “Akilotoa (Anthology 1994-2006)” for one week on June 22nd, 2020. This now becomes the second seasonal set to chart for 2022 after Andrea Bocelli three weeks ago which is sitting within the Top 10, and this set contains 14 Xmas tunes and covers of songs by Slade, Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby and The Eagles among the songs.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 4th to the 10th of November 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

