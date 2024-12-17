 Ariana Grande Has No Touring Plans for 2025 - Noise11.com
Ariana Grande Has No Touring Plans for 2025

by Music-News.com on December 18, 2024

in News

Ariana Grande has “no plans for a tour” in 2025.

Ariana released her new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ in March this year, but she hasn’t hit the road since her ‘Sweetener’ gigs, despite also dropping ‘Thank U, Next’ (2019) and ‘Positions’ (2020) since her last tour.

Despite rumours incorrectly claiming Ticketmaster had listed 15 shows in her name for 2025, her record label has insisted nothing is on the cards for the sixth consecutive year.

Republic Records replied to a post on Social Media and said: “There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all the continued love, support and excitement.”

Earlier this year, Ariana – who has been busy with other projects, including the ‘Wicked’ movie – marked the 10th anniversary of her breakthrough album ‘My Everything’ with a sweet post for fans.

She shared alongside an Instagram promo for her special releases on Thursday (22.08.24): “happy tenth anniversary to an album that very much changed my life.

“i love you all so much and am deeply grateful always. hope you enjoy these little anniversary celebration surprises. (sic)”

Ariana previously recalled how she needed “time and therapy” to appreciate her teen fame because becoming a pop star at 19 was “insane”.

Ariana Grande began her career as a child actress appearing in Nickelodeon shows ‘Victorious’ and ‘Sam and Cat’ before launching her music career – and she’s now admitted it’s been difficult to look back on her early music because it was such a difficult time in her life.

During an appearance on YouTube show ‘Hot Ones’, Ariana explained: “That’s a natural thing that all artists can relate to. There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music … becoming a pop star is insane at 19 or 20, and I think that experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit.

“Or some of the songs that are more emotional, the experience that inspired them can be married to the music.

“But with time and therapy, we sort of are able to re-embrace, so I feel just really proud and grateful and happy when I hear them. I’m like, ‘That’s a good song’. Whereas I used to maybe hear it and cry so that’s a beautiful thing.”

