 Art Alexakis On The Everclear Show You Get When You Aren’t Getting An Everclear Show - Noise11.com
Art Alexakis of Everclear

Art Alexakis of Everclear

Art Alexakis On The Everclear Show You Get When You Aren’t Getting An Everclear Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2024

in News

Art Alexakis is touring Australia and while it is a solo and acoustic show, Art says it is pretty much nearly all Everclear.

Art tells Noise11.com, “I put out a solo record in 2019 and I’ll play a song or two off that but fans are already hitting me up for songs like ‘The Crowbar’. There’s a couple of songs I won’t play. Even through I wrote them on acoustic guitar they sound better as a band. I think most of the songs sound pretty good. There will be some deeper songs too. And at the end of every show I come out and sit down. Out bass player is teching for me on tour and he goes out with the wireless mic to the crowd and lets people ask questions or requests. I either do it or I’m a smart ass. We call it the surly jukebox. ‘You really want to put that dime in there?’”.

Everclear were BIG in Australia and still pull good crowds. “On our last two tours down there, we did 17 shows and out of the 17, 13 were sell-outs and the others were over 80s%. We still do really well down there because we go there a lot. The country loves Rock and Roll and you are loyal”.

Watch the Noise11 Art Alexakis interview:

ART ALEXAKIS (EVERCLEAR) with BRENDAN B. BROWN (WHEATUS)
AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TOUR – FEBRUARY 2024

FEBRUARY 8 – Lion Arts Factory | Adelaide SA
FEBRUARY 9 – Freo Social | Fremantle WA
FEBRUARY 10 – The Carine | Duncraig WA
FEBRUARY 11 – Dunsborough Tavern | Dunsborough WA
FEBRUARY 15 – The Wool Exchange | Geelong VIC
FEBRUARY 16 – Chelsea Heights Hotel | Chelsea Heights VIC
FEBRUARY 17 – Brunswick Ballroom | Brunswick VIC
FEBRUARY 22 – Waves | Wollongong NSW
FEBRUARY 23 Crowbar | Sydney NSW
FEBRUARY 24 – Ettamogah Hotel | Kellyville Ridge NSW
FEBRUARY 25 – King St Bandroom | Newcastle NSW

Noise11.com

