At Least 200 Celebrities Are Attached To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs - Noise11.com

At Least 200 Celebrities Are Attached To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2024

in News

Diddy will (at worse) take down and (at best) embarrass a list as long as over 200 celebrities from the music, movies and television sectors when the court hears more about the infamous “freak offs” sex parties.

Every person who can be named from Diddy’s “party” videos is expected to be questioned (if they haven’t already been questioned). Diddy is reported to have secretly filmed his parties to use the footage as blackmail and control of the attendees at a later date.

Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He was taken into custody by federal authorities in New York on September 16, 2024.

One of the high profile names attached to Diddy was Jennifer Lopez, who suddenly announced her divorce from Ben Affleck was weeks before the Diddy alleged sex crimes became public.

Combs and Lopez were arrested about a shooting that left three people injured in a Manhattan nightclub in 1999. Combs and Lopez and rapper Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrow fled from the nightclub and were finally arrested after their driver jumped 17 red lights. An illegal gun was found inside the car.

Lopez was released after 14 hours. Combs was eventually acquitted but Shyne was found guilty and served nine years in prison. Shyne said this week that Diddy “destroyed my life”. Lopez left Combs in 2001.

Rapper 50 Cent has been brutal in his takedown of Combs. 50 Cent says that his former partner and mother of his child Daphne Joy was a sex worker for Combs although Joy denies it.

Usher is another celebrity tied to Combs. He lived at Diddy’s house for two years from the age of 13. Nn the past he has often told stories of the wild sex parties he witnessed. Suddenly this past weekend Usher decided to delete over 7000 posts from his socials.

Justin Bieber is another celebrity who has suddenly gone silent this past week. Bieber was another minor who spent time with Diddy when he was 15.

Many celebrities including Jay-Z, Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith are on video at Diddy parties, which does not suggest they were involved in the ‘Freak Outs’.

Sean Combs bail has been denied once again. It is likely he will stay in detention until his court case and then could possibly face life in prison.

Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Conditions at the center are described as “horrific” and “disgusting”. The facility was were R. Kelly, Ghisdlaine Maxwell and Martin Shkreli.

Combs accommodation would be a eight x 10 foot cell. The bed has a one and a half inch mattress and there is no pillow. In January 2019 the facility had a one week power outage in the middle of winter. Inmates had to put up with the freezing conditions and kept locked up in the cell until the power was restored.

Diddy, who is used to mansions and private jets, gets the same treatment as every other prisoner.

