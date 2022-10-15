Australian Album Chart: Daniel Johns 'FutureNever' is No 1 - Noise11.com

Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever” leaps up forty-one places to retake the No.1 spot in Australia for a second time, thanks to a limited edition vinyl release.

“FutureNever” was the sixteenth No.1 album for 2022, the 947th No.1 Album (out of now 960) [1965 to 2022], the 798th for ARIA (out of now 811), making the set previously at the top 22 weeks ago, something of a first for an Australian Act to regain the LP-summit with such a long gap. The biggest gap between an album’s No.1 status occurred in late January of this year when Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” retook the top spot (Jan. 31st) after the singer passed away, 43-and-a-half years since the set first went to No.1 (June 19th, 1978), while the gap for the album which regained the No.1 spot while remaining within the Top 100 was “Crazy Love” for Michael Buble, which had 68 week gap between No.1 runs (19-Oct. to 2-Nov. 2009 then during his tour it returned from 21-Feb. to 7-March, 2011).

Daniel Johns’ LP is also the No.1 selling vinyl release this week, as two limited edition versions on vinyl appeared last week, a JB Hi-Fi exclusive translucent Purple, while there was also a Blue and Red Marbled edition too, plus a pop-up stores for Daniel’s merchandise appeared in Melbourne this past week too. Another chart feat that Daniel scores this week is to become the only Australian Act during 2022 to log two weeks at No.1, with the last act to do this being Amy Shark in May of 2021 for two weeks with “Cry Forever”.

Three albums within the Top 10 remain on hold this week, with “The Highlights” for The Weeknd and “Harry’s House” (No.8 vinyl) at No.2 and No.3 respectively, with The Weeknd collection holding at No.1 for a third week in his homeland of Canada, and here it logs a fifth week at it’s entry peak of No.2. “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo at No.6 is the third non-mover within the ten, while in-between those three stable-sets are the two Top 10 debuts.

The seventh Korean language EP for South Korean act Stray Kids called “Maxident” debuts at No.4, becoming the boy bands’ first Top 10 entry in Australia, surpassing the No.14 peak of their August 2021 first Top 50 entry “Noeasy” (LP#2), plus this new entry also becomes their third Top 100 entry, as their sixth EP “Oddinary” debut and peaked at No.92 on April 11th of this year.

The third studio album for Charlie Puth simply titled “Charlie” enters at No.5, becoming the U.S. singer-songwriter’s third Top 10 and now highest charted album, plus his first in four-and-a-half years, last charting with “Voicenotes” (LP#2, HP-7, May 2018) and his first entry with “Nine Track Mind” (LP#1, HP-8, February 2016).

Beyoncé returns to the Top 10 by leaping twenty-two places to land at No.7 with “Renaissance (Act 1)”, thanks to it’s vinyl release last week, with the album sitting at No.2 on the vinyl sales chart this week, plus the album’s second Top 10 single occurs this week as “Cuff it” jumps to No.8. Both of the Billie Eilish albums fall four places each this week, with “Happier Than Ever” (No.20 vinyl) down to No.8 and “When We All Fall Asleep…” dipping to No.9 (90th week within the Top 10 too), while Ed Sheeran’s “= (equals)” set slips two spots to No.10, plus his new single “Celestial” (not from this album) jumps to No.37 on the singles chart.

UP:

Eminem’s first collection “Curtain Call: The Hits” is up three places to No.13, while Taylor Swift is one of four acts within the Top 20 with two or more albums sitting inside the twenty this week. Her “1989” set is on hold at No.18 and celebrating it’s eight-year chart anniversary (416 weeks) followed by a seven place jump to No.19 for her “folklore” set, while her two other climbing albums are “Lover” (29 to No.32) and “Reputation” (47 to No.40).

The doco-soundtrack for XXXTentacion’s “Look at Me: The Album” rebounds eight places to No.22, while Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” rises four places to land at No.30, it’s first Top 30 appearance since early December of 2014 when it was sitting at No.26. Morgan Wallen jumps nine places to No.32 with his “Dangerous: The Double Album” this week, followed by a four place rise to No.35 for “After Hours” by The Weeknd, a five chart-rung climb to No.39 for “Justice” by Justin Bieber, Coldplay’s “Live in Buenos Aires” is up five to No.41 and Eminem’s 2002 album “The Eminem Show” pops back up six places to No.48, it’s first Top 50 appearance in six weeks, last within the fifty at the end of August.

DOWN:

Luke Combs has the top three selling albums on the ARIA Country Albums Chart this week, and all three of those albums leave national the Top 10 this week, with the current No.1 set “This One’s for You” (HP-7×3, WI10-7a) down four to No.11, while he also declines with “Growin’ Up” (HP-2×2, WI10-9) down four to No.14 and “What You See…” (HP-1×1, WI10-22) falling six to No.15. The fourth and final Top 10 dropout is the Slipknot No.1 entry from last week “The End, So Far” (WI10-1), which tumbles down eleven places to No.12, the first of their four No.1 Albums to leave the Top 10 one week after entering in the top spot.

Eminem’s second best of “Curtain Call 2” is down one to No.16, Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” is stable at No.17 and Elton John’s “Diamonds” dull three places to No.28, with the last falling best of being for Foo Fighters, which is down seven to No.43. BlackPink’s “Born Pink” set falls nine places to No.23, with Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” album is down four to No.27.

The 5 Seconds of Summer fifth album “5SOS5” takes a thirty place slide down to No.42 this week in its third week within the chart, while Lizzo’s “Special” drops back down eleven places to No.49. Big falling entries from last week were for Robbie Williams’ “XXV” (LW-11), Denzel Curry “Melt Me Eyez, See Your Future” (TW-No.10 vinyl, LW-13), Yeah Yeah Yeahs “Cool it Down” (LW-19) and “Truth” for Christie Lamb (LW-24).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #36 (LP#21) – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms & Lava by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (KGLW) is the 21st studio album for the Australian psy-rock collective, and their first of three albums issued during October, as on Friday the released “Laminated Denim” and at the end of the month will be Changes” (Oct 28th), plus this new album debuts at No.3 on the vinyl sales chart this week, and this is now their 27th Albums Chart entry (20 studio, 6 live, 1 EP).

* #47 (LP#4) – Castle St. by Six60 (Massive Entertainment) is the New Zealand acts fourth studio album, plus their fourth No.1 in their homeland as it entered at the top there this week, while here this new entry becomes their second album to chart, after their third set “Six60[2019]” debuted and peaked at No.8 in November 2019.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 7th to the 13th of October 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

