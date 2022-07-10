Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles 'Harry's Place' Is No 1 - Noise11.com

“Harry’s House” for Harry Styles returns to top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week for a fourth overall stay at the No.1 position.

Harry Styles’ third album “Harry’s House” (949th No.1 Album in Australia, 800th for ARIA) initially spent three straight week at the top here from May 30th, while the album also regains the top spot on the vinyl sales chart too, plus the set logs a fifth week at No.1 in New Zealand. The album was already the longest running No.1 album for 2022, with that lead increasing now to it’s fourth week, with the last album to log this many weeks at the top in Australia being Adele’s “30” for seven straight weeks from November 29th, 2021.

Harry also sits behind Adele on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (2020’s)’ as he has now amassed six overall weeks at No.1 this decade, just behind Adele’s seven, while on the overall listing (1965 to 2022), he moves up from equal 95th to now equal 86th alongside Barbra Streisand (8 accumulated weeks from 3 No.1 Albums), and just behind Ariana Grande (8 weeks from 4 No.1’s).

Last week’s two top entries are still sitting side-by-side this week, albeit around the other way, as Luke Combs’ third album “Growin’ Up” holds at it’s entry position of No.2 for a second week, while last week’s No.1 debut for Spacey Jane and “Here Comes Everybody” (No.2 vinyl) only drops down two places this week to land at No.3, while the 59 weeks charting (Top 100 and Top 10) debut set for Olivia Rodrigo and “SOUR” jumps back up three spots to No.4, the same position the album is sitting on the vinyl sales chart too.

Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” dips one spot to No.5 here, while it holds for a second week at No.1 in his homeland of Canada, followed by three albums which all rise three places each; The Weeknd collection “The Highlights”, Ed Sheeran with “= (Equals)” and “Planet Her” (No.19 vinyl, one week shy of one-year within the Top 10) by Doja Cat to No.6, No.7 and No.9 respectively, while also returning to the Top 10 and up four spots to No.10 is the latest Post Malone album “Twelve Carat Toothache”.

Leaping up thirty-seven places in it’s second chart week is the ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ TV Soundtrack, which saw an expanded edition issued last week, with the album now garnering two Top 30 singles this week, the current No.1 song for Kate Bush and “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”, plus this weeks new entry at No.24, Metallica’s 1986 single “Master of Puppets”, which was used in the recently screened second half of the season. A third single from the album has just re-chartered in New Zealand this week “Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth (No.36) from Nov. 1982. The original ‘Stranger Things’ soundtrack peaked at No.51 on the 1st of January, 2018 after having initially entered the chart on November 13th, 2017, while this is the first TV Soundtrack within the Top 10 since the ‘Bluey’ album topped the chart on February 1st, 2021, spending just two weeks within the ten.

UP:

All three of Harry Styles’ albums rise back up this week, with “Fine Line” (No.16 vinyl) up three spots to No.12 and his self-titled first set (No.7 vinyl) rising one place to No.35. Kid Laroi and XXXTentaction both move back up two spots to No.14 and No.15 respectively, while Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” rebounds three places to No.16. The Eminem, Maroon 5 and Elton John best of entries move back up also, with E’s and M5’s rising to No.19 and No.20 respectively, while Elton is back up six spots to No.28.

With only one album debuting with the Top 50 this week, a lot of older sets are moving back up the chart, with all FIVE of Taylor Swift’s entries turning around and rising; “Red (TsV)” leaps seventeen places to No.21, ‘folklore” jumps fifteen spots to No.34 and “Reputation” rebounds nine to No.41, while she climbs one spot each with both “1989” (26 to No.25) and “Lover” (37 to No.36).

The Weeknd also sees three further rising albums, with “Dawn FM” clocking it’s half-year on the charts (26 weeks) by rising two spots to No.37, while he jumps with both “After Hours” (46 to No.39) and “Starboy” (51 to No.42). Both Billie Eilish albums rebound too (possibly after her Glastonbury appearances last week), with ‘Sleep’ climbing seven spots to No.22 and after experiencing its lowest position last week at No.41, her second album “Happier Than Ever” leaps back up eleven spots to No.30.

Justin Bieber also recovers from his lowest chart ranking with “Justice”, back up three spots to No.29, while the soundtracks for both ‘Encanto’ (54 to No.40) and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (52 to No.45) both jump back up into the Top 50, with the debut Lewis Capaldi set also returning to the fifty, up eight places to No.49.

DOWN:

Three albums depart the Top 10 this week, all of them new entries from last week, with the Conan Gray album “Superache” (HP-8) down nine spots to No.17, “Breezy” (HP-6) for Chris Brown drops twelve places to No.18 and the SPEED EP “Gang Called Speed” (HP-5), leaves the Top 50 this week.

The first album to drop next occurs at No.26 as “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” for Kendrick Lamar, falling six places to No.26, while Luke Combs has a second non-mover for the week as “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” remains at No.27, while his first set “This One’s for You” dips three spots to No.1.

The soundtrack for the new film ‘ELVIS’ drops eleven places this week to No.33, while the last two falling albums within the Top 50 go to Vance Joy’s “In Our Own Sweet Time” (33 to No.47) and Jack Harlow with “Come Home the Kids Miss You” (43 to No.48), with big dropping albums from last weeks chart being for Porcupine Tree (No.13), Jimmy Barnes (No.18), Giveon (No.30) and The Wiggles (No.31).

NEW ENTRY:

* #13 (LP#6) – Mercury – Act 1 & 2 for Imagine Dragons (Kidinakorner/Interscope) is the sixth studio album for the American group, with Act 1 debuting and peaking at No.10 on September 13th, 2021, the ‘Act 2’ was issued last week in both a single and compiled (Act 1 & 2) edition, with the album landing first week within the Top 10 in The Netherlands (No.4), Germany (No.6), Italy and Norway (both No.7).

NO NEW CERTIFICATIONS this week.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 1st to the 7th of July, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

