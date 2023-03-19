Australian Album Chart: Miley Cyrus 'Endless Summer Vacation' Is No 1 - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus scores her third #1 Album this week as her eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation” debuts at the top of the ARIA Chart.

“Endless Summer Vacation” (Smiley Miley/Columbia) becomes the 969th #1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 820th for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the seventh #1 for this year, the 55th for Columbia Records and now the third for Miley after “Breakout” (1 week on Sept. 15th, 2008) and “Bangerz” (1 week on March 20th, 2013). Miley’s new album also lands at the top in England, Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand, Norway, The Netherlands and our Vinyl Sales chart.

The albums lead single “Flowers” holds for a ninth week at the top of the Singles Chart, giving Miley dual occupation of both charts this week, becoming the 141st time that an act and their album have held the top spot locally, while it’s the first time that it has occured for siblings, as Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus reigned both charts for two weeks from October 11th, 1992 with “Achy Breaky Heart” and it’s parent album “Some Gave All”.

The new Miley album has also seen two debuts this week for the songs “River” at #22 and “Jaded” at #75, while Ms. Cyrus joins seven other acts who have all now claimed a #1 Album in the past three decades, with both Pink and Paramore also achieving this feat during 2023. Miley Cyrus also joins eleven other acts who have tallied three albums and three weeks at #1 in the past.

This is now the seventh album at #1 to feature the word ‘Summer’ in its title, while it’s the first for both ‘Endless’ and ‘Vacation’. Miley’s “Endless Summer Vacation” also becomes the 340th #1 Album for an American Act (solo male or female, duo or group), and the 157th for a Solo American Female artist and the fourth for this year after Pink (Feb. 27th), Taylor Swift (Feb. 13th) and SZA (Jan. 30th).

After two weeks back at the top during his national tour, this week the Harry Styles album “Harry’s House” dips one spot to #2 (#3 Vinyl), still having logged all 43 weeks upon the chart within the Top 10, while an act touring in March of 2024 is Pink who sees her latest album “Trustfall” move back up one spot to #3 (#17 Vinyl), and last week’s highest entry for Morgan Wallen’s third album “One Thing at a Time” is only down two places to #4 this week, while he claims a #5 singles spot with “Last Night” which jumped to #1 in The U.S.A. this past week, as his new album landed at the top there and in Canada.

The #1 Catalogue Album this week is sitting at #5 this week, up two spots, The Weeknd and his collection “The Highlights”, which after 110 weeks of charting and 84 weeks within the Top 10, which gains its first ever sales certification at 3x▲Platinum in sales. This is followed by two further rising albums for SZA and “SOS” (8 to #6) and “Midnights” for Taylor Swift (10 to #7; #4 Vinyl).

With the tour’s over for both Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles they both see declines, with Ed’s “= (equals)” (#5 Vinyl) and “÷ (divide)” to #8 and #10 respectively, with Harry’s “Fine Line” dipping three spots to #9 (#11 Vinyl). Ed Sheeran did have two days during the last week’s sales period where his tour played in Perth, so he will probably decline more next week.

TOP 20:

The Weeknd just issued a bonus three tracks on the Deluxe Edition of his 2016 Album “Starboy”, which for this week is back up three places to #11, while he also jumps up five to #17 with “After Hours”. Rising to #12 is Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection, which jumps from 1P to now 3x▲Platinum in sales, thanks to the boost it received during his tour here earlier this year.

Metro Boomin’ is back up five places to #13 with “Heroes & Villains”, with four place rises for both “This One’s for You” by Luke Combs and “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo to #15 and #16 respectively, while there’s a six place jump to #19 for the Arctic Monkeys “AM” set which jumps #13 to #6 on the Vinyl Sales chart. The only dropping album within the Top 20 is the self-titled debut Harry Styles album, down six places to #18.

TOP 30:

Taylor Swift tops-and-tails the Top 30 this week, with her “1989” album up three to #21 and then her “Reputation” rises five spots to #30 (#8 Vinyl), while a vinyl rise occurs for “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac (22 to #12 Vinyl), which jumps eleven spots to #22 nationally. Morgan Wallen’s new album pulls his second set “Dangerous” back up eight places to #24, with Ed Sheeran’s “x (multiply)” falling ten places to #26 and Billie Eilish with her “Sleep” set back up seven to #29.

TOP 40:

With only one new album entering the Top 50 this week, a heap of older sets rebound this week with the XXXTentacion set “Look at Me” up seven to #31, followed by two eight place rises for “Teenage Dream” for Katy Perry and “Lover” by Taylor Swift to #32 and #33 respectively, with Taylor also jumping seven to #35 with her “folklore” set.

Luke Combs sees his fourth album “Gettin’ Old” out next Friday (March 24th), and he rises back up with both “What You See…” (29 to #27) and “Growin’ Up” (39 to #36), while Queen’s biopic set “Bohemian Rhapsody” is back up eight places to #38 and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” moves back up six to #39. The two big drops which fall into the Top 40 this week are “Cracker Island” for Gorillaz (21 to #37; #9 Vinyl) and “High Drama” for Adam Lambert (11 to #40).

TOP 50:

Nine of the ten albums within this chart section rise back up this week, starting with the three place rises for both Spacey Jane’s “Here Comes Everybody” (44 to #41) and Green Day’s “GH: God’s Favourite Band” (49 to #46, who saw their musical ‘American Idiot’ open in Melbourne this past week). “The Eminem Show” is back up five to #42, while six place rises occur for ABBA’s “Studio Albums” (50 to #44), Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Moon…” (51 to #45), “Live in Buenos Aires” by Coldplay (54 to #48) and Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops” set (55 to #49).

“Planet Her” for Doja Cat recovers nine spots to land back at #43 after spending only it’s second ever week outside of the Top 50 last week at #52 (in it’s 90 weeks of charting), while the biggest rise this week goes to Lorde’s 2013 debut album “Pure Heroine” leaping back up forty-three places to #47, while her second set “Melodrama” from 2017 returns to the chart #68.

Ed Sheeran’s final Top 50 Album this week is his duet’s set “No.6 Collaborations Project”, which drops seven places to #50, while the only Top 10 dropout for this week was last week’s #3 entry for Ruel and “4th Wall”, which falls out of the Top 50 this week.

NO FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

New Certifications:

The Highlights – The Weeknd ▲3 (first cert.)

Diamonds – Elton John ▲3 (was 1P)

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 10th to the 16th of March 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

