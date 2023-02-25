Australian Album Chart: Pink 'Trustful' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

The ninth studio album for Pink called Trustfall becomes her seventh #1 in Australia.

Trustfall (RCA) becomes the 968th #1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 819th for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the fifth #1 for 2023 and the 601st to debut in the top spot, while for RCA this is their second for this year (after SZA on January 30th for one week) and their 43rd overall #1 Album in Australia (since their first with ‘The Sound of Music’ soundtrack; April 24th, 1965).

Last week Paramore became the sixth act to land a #1 across three decades, and now this week Pink achieves the same chart feat (2000’s, 2010’s and now 2020’s), as she first hit the top here with I’m Not Dead (Oct. 2nd, 2006 and again on June 4th, 2007; both for one week), followed by Funhouse (9 weeks from Nov. 3rd, 2008), her Greatest Hits… So Far (13 weeks from Nov. 22nd, 2010), then The Truth About Love (10 weeks from Sept. 24th, 2012), two stints at the top for Beautiful Trauma (4 weeks from Oct. 23rd, 2017 and then 2 more weeks from Dec 4th, 2017), while her last #1 set was with Hurts 2B Human (3 weeks from May 6th, 2019), plus she last charted with her first live set All I Know So Far: Setlist (HP-2 for two weeks from May 31st, 2021). The new Pink set also has also landed first week at #1 on the local Vinyl Sales Chart and at the top in England, Scotland, New Zealand and Germany (so far) and at #2 in France, The Netherlands and Ireland.

Pink has now amassed 44 weeks at #1 in Australia from her seven chart-topping sets, keeping her steady at No.6 on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2023)’, two weeks shy of Neil Diamond’s total (46 weeks) and pulling ahead of Ed Sheeran (42 weeks), plus Pink also joins eight other acts who’ve all racked up seven #1’s locally, the last being Red Hot Chili Peppers in April of 2022. This is the first time for the word Trustfall to appear in a #1 Album title, while we’ve also never had any titles with Trust, then have been a few fall’s before for Evanescence and Fallen (Jan 2004), Celine Dion with Falling Into You (March 1996) and Billie Eilish with When We All Fall Asleep…, while the new #1 Album also becomes the 339th by an American Act to hit the top here and the 156th by a Solo Female Artist too.

Harry Styles kicked off his national tour here last week in Perth, before moving to Melbourne this past weekend, which has helped his recent Grammy and BRIT Award winning third album Harry’s House to remain at #2 nationally (#4 Vinyl), while he also sees his second album Fine Line rise two places to #7 and his debut self-titled set rebound thirty-five places and sits at #21 this week (#20 Vinyl).

The current ninth-week-logged at #1 in The U.S.A. and Canada for SZA and her SOS set is here back up one place to #3, followed by The Weeknd’s The Highlights collection to #4 (#1 Catalogue Album this week), while his Starboy album dips two places to #9 this week, after which Taylor Swift slips two places to #5 with her Midnights set (#8 vinyl), while there’s a four place slide to #10 for recent tourist Elton John’s Diamonds collection.

The other big tour of Australia at the moment kicked off on the other side of the country in Brisbane, as Ed Sheeran’s maths tour is working it’s way down the East Coast at the moment, which has helped two of his albums to rebound into the Top 10 this week, with his most recent release = (equals) rising eleven spots to land at #6 (WI10-46; #3 Vinyl) and ÷ (divide) is up seven spots to #8 (WI10-110), while that album also lands a chart milestone of 312 weeks within the Top 100 (in fact it has only ever left the Top 50 for one week at the end of 2022 dipping to #51), which equates to six whole years of charting (it entered on March 20th, 2017).

TOP 20:

Eminem tops-and-tails the Top 20 with Curtain Call: The Hits (HP-1×2, WI10-17) dipping one spot to #11 plus his second best of Curtain Call 2 is back up four places to #20, after which is an eight place rebound to #12 for Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin’ and a five place rise to #14 for the Dua Lipa set Future Nostalgia.

The Maroon 5 Singles Collection jumps back up seven spots to land at #15 (HP-14) and after charting since October 2015 it now has a sales certification, straight up to 4x▲Platinum in sales, after which are declines for 1989 by Taylor Swift (12 to #16), the #1 Country Album this week for Luke Combs and This One’s for You (14 to #17), and The Essential for Foo Fighters (16 to #19).

Zooming back up the chart fifty places to land at #18 is the Ed Sheeran set x (multiply), its first appearance within the Top 20 since October of 2018. Ed also sits at #57 with No.6 Collaborations Project and his debut set + (positive) returns at #58, meaning all five of his studio albums are within the Top 60 this week.

TOP 30:

Other than the self-titled Harry Styles album leaping back up to #21, other climbs within the Top 30 are for The Weeknd’s After Hours (27 to #22), AM by Arctic Monkeys to #25, thanks to a #11 single this week the Morgan Wallen Dangerous set is back up to #27 and Billie Eilish rises back up three places to #30 with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. Last week’s #1 Album for Paramore and This is Why drops down twenty-three spots this week to land at #24, while Spacey Jane declines fifteen places to #26 with Here Comes Everybody and Post Malone dives eleven to #29 with Hollywood’s Bleeding.

TOP 40:

XXXTentaction is back up five to #31 with Look at Me: The Album, while Rihanna has two albums within the Top 40, up three spots to #32 with Anti, and down six places to #38 with Good Girl Gone Bad. Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream rises back up four to #34 and BLACKpink leap back up forty-five spots to land at #40 with their 2022 set Born Pink thanks to it being the #2 selling Vinyl Album this week. Declines occur for Growin’ Up by Luke Combs (31 to #36) and Lover by Taylor Swift, who saw a Vinyl sales chart entry at #6 with Lover – Live in Paris.

TOP 50:

Sam Smith sees their Gloria set fall nineteen places this week to land at #42, with recent paired touring acts both dropping down into the Top 50, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Greatest Hits falls twenty-one spots to #46, followed by a thirteen place drop to #47 for Post Malone and Beerbongs and Bentleys, plus he leaves the Top 50 with Twelve Carat Toothache (LW-39) and Stoney (LW-40), while the third and final Top 10 dropout sees last week’s #8 entry for Pierce the Veil andThe Jaws of Life leave the Top 50 this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

#33 (LP#2) – Quest for Fire – Skrillex (OWSLA/Atlantic) is the second album for the American producer, DJ and singer-songwriter, having issued his debut set Recess in March of 2014, which hit #4 here, while not only did he issue this new set, one day later he released his third album Don’t Get Too Close, which could possibly debut next week. This album’s first release Rumble hit #32 on January 30th, while the set also features guest acts like Missy Elliott, Mr. Oizo, Fred again.., Swae Lee and Porter Robinson.

New Certification:

Singles Collection by Maroon 5 ▲4 (first cert.)

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 17th to the 23rd of February 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

