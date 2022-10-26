Australian Artists Pay Tribute To Dark Side Of The Moon’s 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Roger Mason, James Ryan, Stu Thomas and James Lewis Fox will get together with an orchestra, 20 voice choir and 10 piece brass section to honor the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic Dark Side on the Moon in March 2023.

The actual date for the ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ anniversary if 1 March. The shows will take place in that anniversary week for both Melbourne and Sydney.

As well as ‘Dark Side of the Moon’, Floyd fans will be treated to a performance of the Pink Floyd music immediately performance Dark Side, the ‘Atom Heart Mother’ album and the epic ‘Echoes’ from the ‘Meddle’ album.

It is incredible that those three albums were released all within two years of each other. ‘Meddle’ came out eight months before ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ on 5 November, 1971 and ‘Atom Heart Mother’ was released on 2 October 1970.

Dates:

3 March 2023, Melbourne, Melbourne Town Hall

4 March 2023, Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre

