 Australian Band Kingswood Launch Their Beer Kingswood Lager - Noise11.com
Kingswood Lager

Australian Band Kingswood Launch Their Beer Kingswood Lager

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2023

in News

Melbourne rock band Kingswood have launched their own craft beer Kingswood Lager.

Manager Damian Costin posted to his socials “Big Day for us with the launch of new company Kingswood brewing Company and our new beer Kingswood Lager. It’s been much needed energy reset for me in so many ways after a brutal few years of pain during Covid and everything that left me and many others disillusioned with has happened. I’m super proud to say I might have wings back (a little) and I couldn’t have done with so many key legends Patrick Gorman and Richard Macchiesi and my brothers Ferg and alex from KINGSWOOD … Launch event happening at 7pm at the mighty Prince Of Wales Bandroom get in and let’s go!”

Kingswood Lager will be launched at Kingswood’s gig Friday night at the Prince Bandroom in St Kilda in Melbourne.

Noise11.com

