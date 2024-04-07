Australian Promoter Garry Van Egmond Has Passed Way at Age 82 - Noise11.com

One of Australia’s pioneer concert promoters Garry Van Egmond has passed away at the age of 82.

Garry was behind some of Australia’s biggest ever tours. In 1986, the group sold 250,000 tickets to Dire Straits in just Sydney. That tour sold over 900,000 tickets, a record not broken until the Ed Sheeran tour of 2018.

The 2010 AC/DC tour was also a Van Egmond production. It sold over half a million tickets in its first three hours on sale and over 750,000 tickets on the tour.

Garry was responsible for the sale of over 30 million concert tickets in Australia during his career. That number if more than the current population of Australia.

Across his career Garry toured Billy Joel, Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart and Prince on their Australian tours.

In 2020, the Van Egmond Group became part of TEG. Garry’s son Christo is the Managing Director of TEG Van Egmond.

A statement from the family:

Vale Garry Van Egmond

Monday 08 April 2024: TEG is deeply saddened to announce the passing of TEG Van Egmond’s Garry Van Egmond. The respected Music Industry stalwart passed peacefully on Saturday morning, 6 April 2024 following complications of recent surgery. Garry Van Egmond was a key figure in the Australasian Entertainment Industry, with over 50 years’ experience in Touring, Production of Theatrical Events, Event Merchandising, Marketing, and Promotion – selling in excess of 35 million tickets across Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Taiwan & Japan. Through Garry’s long and highly regarded presence in the Industry, he was responsible for four of the biggest concert Tours of Australia including “Dire Straits” 1986, “Jesus Christ Superstar” 1992, “Riverdance” 1997 and “AC/DC” in 2010. In a career of “sold out” business, highlights include Dire Straits “Brothers In Arms Tour”, which saw 250,000 seats, sold in Sydney alone, and ticket sales of approximately 1 in 15 to the entire Australian population (this achievement is listed in the Guinness Book of Records), Bette Midler’s “The Divine Miss M Tour” of 1978, which sold out 72 Performances, and in 2010 AC/DC’s “Black Ice Tour”, which became the fastest selling Concert in Australian history selling over 520,000 tickets in under three hours, with the Concert going on to sell over 760,000 tickets in Australia & New Zealand. These achievements, among multiple others, are a testament to Garry’s ability to meticulously plan and execute all aspects of successful Promotion from Marketing through to logistics. TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said: “Today the entire TEG family expresses our sadness and mourns the loss of Garry Van Egmond. “Garry was not only a highly valued colleague but a thoroughly decent person, and a resounding talent with the highest integrity. His legacy will stand the test of time. “Our thoughts are with Christo, Katie and his family through these difficult times.” Garry is survived by his daughter Katie, son Christo and grandchildren Hugo and Saskia, who deeply cared for him and admired his devotion and on-going generosity. TEG Van Egmond Managing Director and son of Garry Van Egmond – Christo Van Egmond said: “Garry was a true gentleman in the business and was highly regarded and respected by artists, managers, agents, and everyone he worked with. He was a superb mentor to me and I have enjoyed working with him for nearly 30 years. Over that time we have presented some amazing events in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. He was a fantastic Father and friend to me and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and colleagues.” Garry’s legacy will live on through his family and his tremendously successful company – TEG Van Egmond, which will continue to be headed up by his son, and Managing Director of the organisation, Christo Van Egmond.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

