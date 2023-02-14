Australia’s The Poor To Take New Album ‘High Price Deed’ To Europe - Noise11.com

The Poor’s European fans will be treated to the band’s first new music in 13 years with dates starting later this month in Spain and continuing through-out all of March across Europe.
‘High Price Deed’, through Scot Crawford’s Reckless Records label, comes 13 years since ‘Round 1’ (2009) and ‘Round 2’ (2010) and those albums came 15 years after the debut ‘Who Cares’ in 1994.
The Poor started out in Darwin in 1986. They have toured with AC/DC, KISS, Van Halen and The Scorpions.
The Poor features founding members Anthony ‘Skenie’ Skene and Matt Whitby. Skenie said, “We had many ideas for the album name that we threw around but none of them really stuck. ‘High Price Deed’ is a line out of ‘Love Shot’ and when it was mentioned we all just loved it”.
‘High Price Deed’ was created to sound like the band live. “We did it our way and really didn’t settle for anything less than our sound, while also experimenting in the studio,” he said.
European dates for The Poor are:
February 24 Vitoria-Spain @ Urban Rock Concept
February 25 Aviles-Spain @ Centro Niemeyer
February 26 Cangas-Spain @ Salason
March 1 A Coruńa-Spain @ Sala Mardi Gras
March 2 Madrid-Spain @ Rockville
March 3 Castellon-Spain @ Sala Because
March 4 Barcelona-Spain @ Sala Textil
March 6 Marseille-France @ Cherrydon
March 7 Chambery-France @ Brin De Zinc
March 9 Verviers-Belgium @ Spirit Of 66
March 10 Asendorf-Germany @ Break Out
March 11 Krefeld-Germany @ Kulturrampe
March 12 Uden-Holland @ The Pul
March 17 Kufstein-Germany @ Kufa
March 18 Ensisheim-France @ Woodstock Guitare
March 19 Prague-Czech Republic @ Vagon Club
March 21 Burglengenfeld-Germany @ Rockstürbl
March 22 Bremen-Germany @ Meisenfrei
March 23 Hamburg-Germany @ Cowboy and Indianer
March 24 Dortmund-Germany @ Blue Notez
March 25 Lauchhammer @ Real Music Club
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook