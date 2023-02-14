Australia’s The Poor To Take New Album ‘High Price Deed’ To Europe - Noise11.com

The Poor’s European fans will be treated to the band’s first new music in 13 years with dates starting later this month in Spain and continuing through-out all of March across Europe.

‘High Price Deed’, through Scot Crawford’s Reckless Records label, comes 13 years since ‘Round 1’ (2009) and ‘Round 2’ (2010) and those albums came 15 years after the debut ‘Who Cares’ in 1994.

The Poor started out in Darwin in 1986. They have toured with AC/DC, KISS, Van Halen and The Scorpions.

The Poor features founding members Anthony ‘Skenie’ Skene and Matt Whitby. Skenie said, “We had many ideas for the album name that we threw around but none of them really stuck. ‘High Price Deed’ is a line out of ‘Love Shot’ and when it was mentioned we all just loved it”.

‘High Price Deed’ was created to sound like the band live. “We did it our way and really didn’t settle for anything less than our sound, while also experimenting in the studio,” he said.

European dates for The Poor are:

February 24 Vitoria-Spain @ Urban Rock Concept

February 25 Aviles-Spain @ Centro Niemeyer

February 26 Cangas-Spain @ Salason

March 1 A Coruńa-Spain @ Sala Mardi Gras

March 2 Madrid-Spain @ Rockville

March 3 Castellon-Spain @ Sala Because

March 4 Barcelona-Spain @ Sala Textil

March 6 Marseille-France @ Cherrydon

March 7 Chambery-France @ Brin De Zinc

March 9 Verviers-Belgium @ Spirit Of 66

March 10 Asendorf-Germany @ Break Out

March 11 Krefeld-Germany @ Kulturrampe

March 12 Uden-Holland @ The Pul

March 17 Kufstein-Germany @ Kufa

March 18 Ensisheim-France @ Woodstock Guitare

March 19 Prague-Czech Republic @ Vagon Club

March 21 Burglengenfeld-Germany @ Rockstürbl

March 22 Bremen-Germany @ Meisenfrei

March 23 Hamburg-Germany @ Cowboy and Indianer

March 24 Dortmund-Germany @ Blue Notez

March 25 Lauchhammer @ Real Music Club

