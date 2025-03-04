B Wise To Join Ice Cube In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com

Sydney rapper B Wise (James Iheakanwa) will open for Ice Cube’s two exclusive Australian shows in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend.

B Wise is the son of an Australian mother and Nigerian father. He grew up in Liverpool, in Sydney’s west.

B Wise released his first EP ‘Semi Pro’ in 2016 and the albums ‘Area Famous’ (2018) and ‘jamie’ (2021). ‘Area Famous’ scored him an AIR Award for Best Independent Hip Hop/Urban Album in 2019. ‘jamie’ was nominated for Best Hip Hop Release in 2021.

ICE CUBE – AUSTRALIA 2025

WITH SPECIAL GUEST B WISE

Friday March 7, ICC Theatre, Sydney

Sunday March 9, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Ice Cube is touring for Ice Nation Get Tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

