B Wise To Join Ice Cube In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com

Sydney rapper B Wise (James Iheakanwa) will open for Ice Cube’s two exclusive Australian shows in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend.
B Wise is the son of an Australian mother and Nigerian father. He grew up in Liverpool, in Sydney’s west.
B Wise released his first EP ‘Semi Pro’ in 2016 and the albums ‘Area Famous’ (2018) and ‘jamie’ (2021). ‘Area Famous’ scored him an AIR Award for Best Independent Hip Hop/Urban Album in 2019. ‘jamie’ was nominated for Best Hip Hop Release in 2021.
ICE CUBE – AUSTRALIA 2025
WITH SPECIAL GUEST B WISE
Friday March 7, ICC Theatre, Sydney
Sunday March 9, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Ice Cube is touring for Ice Nation Get Tickets here
