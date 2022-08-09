 Baby Animals With Truck Makes Dave Leslie The Juggling Act - Noise11.com
Dave Leslie of Truck

Dave Leslie of Truck

Baby Animals With Truck Makes Dave Leslie The Juggling Act

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2022

in News

Now that Baby Animals are on the road and Truck are in tow, guitarist Dave Leslie has one hell of a juggling act. Dave is the guitarist for both bands.

Baby Animals kicked off their 2022 tour last weekend August 5 and 6 in Queensland. This weekend they head to South Australia.

Check out the new song ‘Unconventionally Rising’, with a nod to 60s Deep Purple.

Truck features Horsehead singer Andy McLean with Baby Animals guitarist Dave Leslie, both veterans of the Australian music scene.

Dave Leslie formed Baby Animals with Suze DeMarchi in 1989. Their self-titled debut in 1991 was a no 1 album in Australia.

Andy McLean Horsehead formed Horsehead in 1991 with Scott Kingman (now Screaming Jets) and Cameron McKenzie (The Undertow with Mark Seymour). Horsehead released their debut album in 1993.

Truck have released two previous videos. ‘Lucky’ and ‘Make Hay’.

Baby Animals and Truck will perform in Adelaide this weekend.

