Bachelor Girl Premiere New Gundagai Made Video ‘Can’t Wait To Meet You’ - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2022

in News

Bachelor Girl have made a video for the 2020 song ‘Can’t Wait To Meet You’.

The song was originally released in 2020 as the Colin Snape Remix. This new video takes Tania Doko and James Roche to Gundagai, New South Wales to the Niagara Café owned by their friends Luke Walton and Kym Fraser.

Huge hearted friends and champions for BG – Luke Walton and Kym Fraser – invited us to shoot a clip in their iconic, retro Niagara Cafe in the old regional town of Gundagai – half way between Melbourne and Sydney. The video is all about showcasing their new labour of love (the cafe with outstanding hospitality, ‘Happy Days‘ vibes, coffee and chow) and their unrelenting support of BG, in this quaint Gundy town. Their apt choice of song is a lockdown version of ‘Can’t Wait to Meet You’ recorded in 2020 by our great friends and musicians of the BG band, in their very own studios.. Janine, Shannon, Haydn and Ben. Tan recorded her vocals in her Stockholm studio and James mixed the track back in his Melbourne studio. We hope you love this as much as we enjoyed making it. Thank YOU Kym and Luke for this joyous experience! Tania, James & the BG band

There hasn’t been a lot of new music from Bachelor Girl. The 2011 album ‘Beautifully Wrong’ was recorded in 2002 and 2003 and was meant to be released in 2003 but was shelved until the 2011 tour.

A song ‘Speak’ was released in 2018. The two Bachelor Girl albums ‘Waiting For The Day’ and ‘Dysfunctional’ were released in 1998 and 2002. Bachelor Girl are best known for their 1998 hit ‘Buses and Trains’.

