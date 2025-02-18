Bachelor Girl To Mark The Occasion of ‘Waiting For The Day’ 25th Anniversary - Noise11.com

There is another anniversary on the way. Bachelor Girl will mark 25 years (or thereabouts) of ‘Waiting For The Day’ with shows where they will perform the album from start to finish.

Bachelor Girl is Tania Doko and James Roche.

In a statement Tania Doko said, “We are so incredibly thankful to still be here, sharing our music with all of you, and to know that Waiting for the Day has meant so much to so many of you,” Tania shared. “You’ve supported us with unwavering enthusiasm, and hearing how our songwriting and creations have carried you through tough times or brought joyous singing car sessions (!!) into your life has kept us positively chuffed to this day.”

‘Waiting for the Day’ was the debut album for Bachelor Girl. The album was released on 9 November 1998. It reached no 20 in Australia. The album featured the hits ‘Buses and Trains’ and ‘Treat Me Good’.

BACHELOR GIRL WAITING FOR THE DAY REDUX TOUR

SAT 3 MAY | BRUNSWICK PICTURE HOUSE, BRUNSWICK HEADS

FRI 13 & SAT 14 JUNE | CHAPEL OFF CHAPEL, MELBOURNE

SUN 29 JUNE | SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, SYDNEY

